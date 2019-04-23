Rebuttal to Doug Barr's letter re: Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association ("Wake up St. Helena voters!" April 18)
Dear Mr. Barr,
To one of your points, I “actually live and vote here” and am a resident of Vineyard Valley. "Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association (WMA) is a nonprofit organization created in 1945 for the exclusive purpose of promoting and protecting the interests of owners, operators and developers of manufactured home communities in California. WMA assists its members in the operations of successful manufactured home communities in today’s complex business and regulatory environment."
It also has a Foundation. "The WMA Foundation a 501c3 charitable organization was founded in 2001 to enrich the quality of life for all persons living in manufactured home communities in California who are disadvantaged due to income or circumstance. The WMA Foundation’s mission is to provide financial assistance to residents touched by disaster or for the improvement, restoration or replacement of existing manufactured homes. In 2005 the WMA Foundation established a relief fund to help communities and their residents who are in need due to fire, earthquake, food or other disasters."
"Members of WMA collected and distributed nearly $90,000 to uninsured residents of three manufactured housing communities in Southern California displaced by October ‘07 Southern California Wildfires. The WMA Foundation has made numerous contributions to the Paradise Fire Victims." Below is a thank you letter from one of the residents:
January 22, 2019
“Thank you sooo much for the generous help you sent me – losing my house and car in the camp fire was a life altering event – one that is going to take time to get over. The check you gave me helped to provide me with food and some personal items I needed. I have been able to settle into another mobile home park to start my life over again. God bless your organization and the people that helped me!”
So Mr. Barr, your one-sided view of WMA was very misleading. The owners of Vineyard Valley naturally belong to WMA just as business owners everywhere belong to organizations relating to their line of business. I have no problem with the donation they have contributed to NO on F or their fight to defeat it. That's what elections are all about.
We have 45 years of demonstrated goodwill here at Vineyard Valley from our owners and they have never given us cause to worry about selling our park or raising our rents. The work they put into maintaining our beautiful park on a daily basis is amazing.
Actions speak louder than words.
Elizabeth Green
Vineyard Valley