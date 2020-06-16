Adams Street initiative discussion: Who are they listening to?

It is so sad to see people’s voices being ignored regarding Options 2 or 3 in consideration of whether to place the Adams Street Property Initiative on the November ballot. There are 418 verified signatures on this initiative. Eight people submitted letters to public comment in favor of Option 3, yet 21 people submitted letters to public comment urging a vote for Option 2.
More than a vote for land use, fiscal, economic and environmental concerns, this vote for Option 3 displays a reluctance on the part of three City Council members to listen to the voters. Why should we have people on the City Council who don’t pay attention to the people who live here? If these Council members are not listening to our voices, who are they listening to?
In June 2019, Christina Benz of Napa Climate NOW! and I met with each City Council member, urging their commitment to join the County of Napa in addressing climate change. And each Council member agreed. It was a victory when the St. Helena City Council adopted the Climate Protection Proclamation last summer with a commitment to carbon drawdown by the year 2030. What happened to that commitment? Mike Hackett was right. This was a vote putting profit over our planet.
However, I am glad to see Mayor Geoff Ellsworth reminding the council of this commitment and continuing to recognize how critical this is to the future of our town.
There are other hotels in the pipeline that can help bring business to downtown St. Helena if that is indeed one of the concerns. For that matter, how much business did Las Alcobas bring to downtown?
Now is the time to be more fiscally conservative. How about rebuilding City Hall in its present location and make the needed repairs to our library, storm drains and streets? There are other city-owned properties that could be liquidated to fund a more modest rebuild and repair.
More than ever before, I encourage our city government to “widen the lens” and see that we need to protect our streets, our water, our climate, and our safety. (As was agreed to do in Climate Change Proclamation.) This vote demonstrates that this has not been the case for three of our council members and it shows that their vision is too narrow for this task.
As the saying goes: We will remember in November.
We need City Council members who will represent the community.
Sharon Dellamonica
St. Helena
Editor’s Note: Option 1 was to adopt the ballot initiative as is; option 2 was to put it on the ballot; option 3 was to order a staff analysis, which is what the council chose.
