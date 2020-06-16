Adams Street initiative discussion: Who are they listening to?

There are other hotels in the pipeline that can help bring business to downtown St. Helena if that is indeed one of the concerns. For that matter, how much business did Las Alcobas bring to downtown?

Now is the time to be more fiscally conservative. How about rebuilding City Hall in its present location and make the needed repairs to our library, storm drains and streets? There are other city-owned properties that could be liquidated to fund a more modest rebuild and repair.

More than ever before, I encourage our city government to “widen the lens” and see that we need to protect our streets, our water, our climate, and our safety. (As was agreed to do in Climate Change Proclamation.) This vote demonstrates that this has not been the case for three of our council members and it shows that their vision is too narrow for this task.

As the saying goes: We will remember in November.

We need City Council members who will represent the community.

Sharon Dellamonica

St. Helena

Editor’s Note: Option 1 was to adopt the ballot initiative as is; option 2 was to put it on the ballot; option 3 was to order a staff analysis, which is what the council chose.