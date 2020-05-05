Adams Street property initiative mailer received

I recently received in the mail a summary of a proposed Initiative Measure to be submitted directly to the voters that would prohibit hotel/motel development on the city owned land on the corner of Library Lane and Adams Street. It states that the City Attorney had prepared this summary. In short, this initiative, if it makes it on the November ballot and is approved, would prevent this Adams Street property from hotel/motel development of any kind in perpetuity.

In the last paragraph of the draft initiative it states: “This initiative will have no measurable fiscal impact on either the citizens or the City of Saint Helena.” This statement is both incorrect and misleading. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Adams Street property, if sold and developed, could produce both significant one-time revenue as well as significant ongoing TOT revenues. Without arguing the full pros and cons at this point, this draft initiative should be corrected and recirculated, so that the misleading statement above doesn’t hide from voters the very significant potential revenue this property could provide the city, if it decides to sell the property.