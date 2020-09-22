 Skip to main content
Adding my support for St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth

I want to voice my support for Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor of St. Helena, in the upcoming election.

Geoff’s record has proven that he has a strong and compassionate leadership style. He is genuinely interested in the economic and environmental health of St. Helena and the entire region.

St. Helena, and all of Napa Valley, needs leaders committed to balancing growth, advancing advocacy towards climate resilience, championing sustainable water, and moving in a positive, progressive direction.

Laura Tinthoff

Napa

