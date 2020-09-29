All people must be represented, in St. Helena, vote for Rosaura Segura

Rosaura Segura is an extraordinary candidate for St. Helena City Council. As outgoing president of Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, she is in a unique position to help with the transition of some city services onto the college campus. She has been on a board with similar financial, legal, policy, and personnel issues as the city council. Her experience offers a fresh point of view.

Most importantly, to me, since we live in a representative democracy, who represents nearly one-third of our community the best? Since the council represents people, who is most immersed in the lives and issues of the local Latinx citizens? Who has lived among this population and participated in its joys, wishes, sorrows, worries, and cares?

While it is very important to talk about water, traffic, commerce, and the like, did we overlook that St. Helena is made up of people? People must have their voices represented. A vote for Rosaura Segura is a vote for an inclusive community and a council that puts the lives of people first.

Jim Haslip

St. Helena