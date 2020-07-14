An educational alternative to quarantining our children in St. Helena

Let’s not to wait. There is talk that public schools won’t be open this fall — or if they are, they will be subject to extreme restrictions. Social distancing, masks, limited number of students etc. There is no sense arguing the benefits or defects in such propositions. Most people’s minds are made up.
There appears to be enough evidence from many foreign countries that it is safe to open schools with no restrictions. But clearly others disagree. Evidence is pouring in that kids may get the virus, but very few die from it, and according to many studies they aren’t voracious carriers. If you disagree with this proposition, read no further.
Not that you care a whit what I think, but it is my unsubstantiated opinion that we are torturing kids with this quarantine and perhaps causing damage which will not manifest itself for many years. We needn’t go into the details. They are all over the Internet and each adult is able to make a decision for him or herself.
My solution for St. Helena, not for the world, is simple. If enough people share my view, I promise to open a school in St. Helena for any students who want to attend (depending upon how many people express interest). I will negotiate a lease with the St. Helena Catholic Church for rooms in their former grammar school and conduct classes there. If that proves impractical, I will find another site.
The school will be open to all, but especially available to children of Ag and hospitality workers in this community.
Besides my own money, I will solicit funds from wineries and individuals to cover the lease payments and the costs of essential workers, janitors, cafeteria staff, disinfectant workers etc. books and supplies, plus the cost of one head honcho to run the thing. Teachers will not get a dime.
It will be free, but for those who want to donate the suggested fee is $100 per kid per month.
Yes. No teachers will be paid. It will be all volunteer. We will form a board to determine who teaches what to whom and the curriculum.
Besides acting as head custodian and disinfector, I will personally teach a constitution class.
All other classes will be taught by adults who come forward and volunteer their expertise.
Also, the make-up of the student body will depend upon how many parents chose to send their kids to our school. Assuming we can find the teachers and have space we will take them all. This is fluid, depending upon interest.
As we are a private school, the teachers need no credentials. We want only mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, never marrieds or soon to be marrieds, who want to volunteer to make lives better for kids.
It won’t be perfect, but it will be better than these hybrid part online and occasionally on campus models being bandied about.
I’ve traveled the world, and no place anywhere, anytime has more talented people than this Valley. From Vineyard Valley to Vineyard Avenue, there are too many people up here with too much talent that is being wasted.
So, here’s the deal. If you think you want to be an uncredentialed teacher —or if you are a credentialed teacher — contact me. Tell me what you want to teach.
If you are a parent of a kid from kindergarten through sixth grade (maybe up to eighth grade) who doesn’t want to go along with the state or county guidelines regarding school openings this fall, contact me.
I don’t know if the Catholic Church will lease me their school or at what price. I’ve already received information packets on CDC guidelines for schools and have consulted with friends who run private schools — so we have a chance.
I don’t know how many adults want to volunteer to teach one class or seven. But by this announcement we will begin to find out.
If lots of people are for it, we will move forward and create a full time school for kids, here, in St. Helena that will last until our schools fully open. If it has no traction, we will know in one week.
Jeffrey Earl Warren
St. Helena
Editor's Note: The following comes from Dr. Marylou Wilson, superintendent of the St. Helena Unified School District: "St. Helena Unified School District has a Special Meeting scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. where the Board members will receive recommendations regarding learning models based on the stages of the Shelter in Place executive orders. We are considering and developing plans for in-person, hybrid, and remote learning including comprehensive health and safety protocols for students and staff. We continue to monitor local and state guidance closely and will make every effort to provide a robust and rigorous learning environment for all students."
