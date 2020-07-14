An educational alternative to quarantining our children in St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s not to wait. There is talk that public schools won’t be open this fall — or if they are, they will be subject to extreme restrictions. Social distancing, masks, limited number of students etc. There is no sense arguing the benefits or defects in such propositions. Most people’s minds are made up.

There appears to be enough evidence from many foreign countries that it is safe to open schools with no restrictions. But clearly others disagree. Evidence is pouring in that kids may get the virus, but very few die from it, and according to many studies they aren’t voracious carriers. If you disagree with this proposition, read no further.

Not that you care a whit what I think, but it is my unsubstantiated opinion that we are torturing kids with this quarantine and perhaps causing damage which will not manifest itself for many years. We needn’t go into the details. They are all over the Internet and each adult is able to make a decision for him or herself.