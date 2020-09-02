An evacuated family says thanks to St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No letter of thanks around the topic of fires is complete without first thanking our First Responders. We are humbled and grateful for their service to the community. However, that is not the purpose of this letter.

As residents of Angwin, we are on day 10 of evacuation. Last Wednesday, as it became clear that our community was going to be evacuated, the messages started pouring in. Friends in St. Helena asking how they could help. We were offered meals, a place to stay, help packing the house. A friend asked me to stop by his restaurant so he could offer us a bottle of wine. It was the same story everywhere I turned, the residents of St. Helena reaching out to friends in Angwin and Deer Park (and beyond) to offer a hand.

We landed with some friends -- with our two kids and two dogs -- and were welcomed with open arms. Up and down the street where we were staying -- we saw the cars of others who had been evacuated. The neighborhood was packed. The community of St. Helena was amazing in the support they offered to their friends in surrounding areas. It truly warms my heart to realize just how lucky we are to live in such a place. With all the negative happening right now in the world, this act of kindness by a whole community is inspiring. Thank you St. Helena for remembering what is truly important -- reaching out to help each other. We are grateful.