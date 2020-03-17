An ill-timed editorial on city finances

Last week’s editorial (“City better prepared for upcoming challenges”) was perhaps the most spectacularly ill-timed opinion piece of recent years. In particular, the line that “the city’s finances are stable,” not accurate before the current public health crisis, is now painfully off the mark, as must be obvious to all.

Close students of city finance understand that the City lacks the financial resources to address large and immediate public needs. The editorial rightly cites affordable housing, but that is but one of a long list of needs. As I have said many times, rising public safety (especially fire) and other costs are likely to absorb much of any operating “surplus”, without accounting for the large demands on our General Fund from outdated and aging infrastructure, including the replacement of City Hall (and Police Station).

