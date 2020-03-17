An ill-timed editorial on city finances

Last week’s editorial (“City better prepared for upcoming challenges”) was perhaps the most spectacularly ill-timed opinion piece of recent years. In particular, the line that “the city’s finances are stable,” not accurate before the current public health crisis, is now painfully off the mark, as must be obvious to all.
Close students of city finance understand that the City lacks the financial resources to address large and immediate public needs. The editorial rightly cites affordable housing, but that is but one of a long list of needs. As I have said many times, rising public safety (especially fire) and other costs are likely to absorb much of any operating “surplus”, without accounting for the large demands on our General Fund from outdated and aging infrastructure, including the replacement of City Hall (and Police Station).
The current crisis shows every sign of being especially difficult for our already inadequate revenue sources. Our single largest revenue source is sales tax (thanks to our local sales tax). As the editorial points out, “downtown businesses are hurting badly.” The public health crisis will accelerate this specific hurt, but it will also likely impair other significant sources of sales tax as well. This brings us to TOT (hotel) tax revenue, our third largest revenue source. There is no doubt it will be impacted severely in the short-term, and will likely take significant time to rebuild. We will be lucky if we do not lose one or more of our TOT producers. The only good news: property tax revenue that, if it declines, will decline slowly.
It remains my view that we, as a city, are not meeting perhaps the most critical of our sustainability objectives: namely, we are not generating, nor are we close to generating, the revenue required to meet critical General Fund needs. This is especially distressing at a time when our City may be called upon to aid the most vulnerable among us, as it should.
Alan Galbraith
Mayor of St. Helena, 2014-18