This is “The Portrait of a Lady,” much “Beloved.”
Liza’s “Odyssey” as a bookseller began around “1984” and went through a “Metamorphosis” or two before she opened Main Street Books “On the Road” through “Our Town.”
One would enter her shop with “Great Expectations” and “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” in a literary “Hamlet” – under “The Sheltering Sky” … “Far From the Madding Crowd.”
It was often a “House of Mirth” where “The Sound and the Fury” of local gossip would be interrupted by “An Accidental Tourist” or a “Stranger in a Strange Land” entering this “Treasure Island” of “Twice-Told Tales” in search of novel ideas or perhaps “Notes from the Underground.”
“Sometimes a Great Notion” will last “From Here to Eternity,” but “The Sense of an Ending” makes me want to “Howl.”
This is “An American Tragedy.” A little bit of “Paradise Lost” in “The Waste Land” of our “Brave New World.”
Thank you Liza, for “The Hours” I spent perusing “The Jungle” of volumes on your shelves and “The Magic Mountain” of books piled up against your countertop.
You have free articles remaining.
Your gift to our community is “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love” of books.
This is “The Long Goodbye.” Your absence on “Main Street” will leave “Holes” in my “Tell-Tale Heart.”
“Look Homeward, Angel.”
With love and affection,
David Garden Jr.
St. Helena