Another puff piece from the Star

One has to congratulate St. Helena Councilmember Eric Hall, whose family also owns Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS), for successfully turning the St. Helena Star into their personal PR machine. First there was the editorial published last September, “Our take on the UVDS/landfill situation,” an obvious puff piece that had all the hallmarks of a travel junket, whereby a resort invites a travel writer to their resort for a free stay with all the perks in exchange for a favorable (and obviously one-sided) “review.”

Then, last Thursday, another editorial appeared, touting Hall’s misbegotten ideas on how St. Helena might acquire more water as somehow “visionary” and possibly preemptively promoting Hall in a potential bid for higher elected office.

Promoting Hall as someone who is full of “good ideas” with the “energy and coalition-building skills to get them moving” is right out of the PR playbook. Unfortunately, it feeds a false narrative, unless you consider the “coalition” that is currently building in the community of Angwin, a coalition that is vehemently opposed to Hall’s proposed grab of their water to foster further development in St. Helena.

Did Hall attempt to use his alleged coalition skills by first presenting his ideas to Angwin residents or even his own city council? Did Hall or anyone at the Star even bother to examine whether such an agreement between Pacific Union College (PUC) and St. Helena’s water enterprise would even be allowed by PUC’s water district or a groundwater extraction permit?

And who, exactly, is this nebulous entity at “the county” who thinks this is a good idea? Would it be our own Supervisor Diane Dillon? Or was it Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, a major campaign contributor to Eric Hall and also a major recipient of cash from the deep pockets of Texas-based resort developers Craig and Kathryn Hall.

The Star seems to admire Hall’s business approach to governance. But in business, performance is measured by profitability and not necessarily the best community outcomes. Business people expect to make decisions and dictate outcomes by fiat, completely ignoring the democratic process and this thing called the “public interest.” It is a style of leadership that is, at its core, anti-democratic.

And why didn’t anyone on the Star’s board question if it is appropriate for Hall, who also works for PUC and apparently derives income from that entity, to be promoting an initiative that would put money into the pockets of his employer ... the so-called “win-win?” And how does such an oblivious and cavalier attitude portend a continuing disregard of basic ethics and additional conflicts of interest going forward?

Eric Hall may be a “visionary,” as the editorial describes, but Hall’s vision might be focused less on the well-being of local residents and more on feathering the nest of his family’s business enterprise, UVDS, which will certainly benefit from getting paid to haul away all the trash created by the new developments Hall is so in favor of.

After all, Eric Hall loaned his own campaign more than $13,000. As a "business" person, he may be expecting a decent return on such a hefty investment.

And who will suffer the impacts to our quality of life from increased traffic congestion and the potential loss of local-serving businesses? I’m pretty sure it will be the rest of us.

The thing is, do we really need more vacant office space and storefronts downtown — the end game of acquiring more water? Shouldn’t more affordable housing be one of our first priorities? This would not only strengthen our community and improve the quality of life for permanent residents, but would also help alleviate the climate-changing CO2 emissions that are created by the constant and often slow-moving parade of traffic created by those workers who take on the burden of driving long distances from their homes to work in St. Helena.

It would be much more responsible and “visionary” to promote “living within our means” as a “good idea,” rather than borrowing on the backs of our children and those not-so-well-endowed financially.

Hall is no stranger to the benefits of having a professional PR machine on his side, having spent $6,000 during his city council campaign to hire LA-based Trusted Messenger Marketing to sway public opinion in his favor. And it’s a common practice among business owners to bring in hired PR guns any time negative publicity, such as that surrounding UVDS’s Clover Flat Landfill, takes over the local news and sways public opinion against them.

But St. Helena residents should be able to trust our local paper to see through these obvious PR machinations and to stop passing off corporate-produced press releases (a poor substitute for solid and thorough investigative reporting) as “news.” At the very least we should be afforded a description of the qualifications of the individual members of the editorial board so we have a basis to judge whether their opinions are actually trustworthy or nothing more than a component of their own agenda.

Elaine de Man

St. Helena