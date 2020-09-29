Another vote for Koberstein

I send gratitude to Mayor Geoff Ellsworth for his service to St. Helena as mayor. However now I feel that we must now have a leader who can courageously make decisions that have been put off for too long. I think Geoff was afraid that he might make a mistake. Even his campaign posters have timid, tiny letters. MARY KOBERSTEIN has intelligently studied the many issues facing our town, and has written down her plans for all to see. She may make a few mistakes. Don’t we all? But Mary is a leader who makes decisions, decisions that can get St. Helena to move forward on issues that have been stalled for too long (eg. city hall, acreage next to the library etc.). This newspaper has said it better than me -- read its editorial from last week.