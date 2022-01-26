Anticipating a good year

Editor's note: This was submitted in response to the Star's recent invitation for local government and nonprofit leaders to briefly share their thoughts about 2022.

With the help of the St Helena Hospital Foundation’s vaccination clinics, 75% of Napa and Sonoma counties are vaccinated and we are seeing less of an impact with the Omicron variant. However, like many businesses in our community, we begin the year feeling the effects with staffing concerns and challenges.

We are grateful that we are not currently overwhelmed, and our dedicated Adventist Health St Helena associates are able to continue to meet our goals of caring for the community. We anticipate a good year and have our sights set on getting back to pre-Covid normalcy.

Steven Herber, MD

President, Adventist Health St. Helena