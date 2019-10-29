It’s time for the eighth annual Give!Guide. Look for it as an insert in your MarketPlace magazine in mailboxes this Saturday. If you’re already familiar with the Give!Guide, you know it is a November-December campaign to raise awareness and funds for 46 Napa County nonprofits who do amazing work 365 days a year.
In its first six years the Give!Guide has raised $1.8 million. Its unique approach allows donors to give to one or multiple organizations with a single click, and donations start at $10, which means anyone can be a philanthropist.
While almost all of the nonprofits serve the entire county, we’re especially pleased to call attention to six who are based in the Upper Valley. They are: Napa Valley State Parks Association, We Care Animal Rescue, St. Helena Preschool for All, Rianda House, The St. Helena Community Band, and Sunrise Horse Rescue. Starting Nov. 1, go to CanDoGiveGuide.org to donate online, or if you prefer to mail a check see the form in the MarketPlace catalog insert, or pick up a catalog at Napa Valley Roasting Co. and other community locations. We think you will be heartened and proud to see the broad scope of good works these amazing nonprofits do on behalf of our communities. Join us in supporting and celebrating them.
Amy Garden
Napa Valley CanDo volunteer
St. Helena