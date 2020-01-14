With the help of what seemed at times like an army of volunteers, the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry of the St. Helena Catholic Church, in collaboration with the UpValley Family Center, distributed boxes of food, fresh produce, age appropriate toys, gift cards and turkeys to 137 families, representing over 500 adults and children on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Much thanks goes to Napa County Coalition of Toys for Tots, Catholic Charities, Napa Food Pantry & Salvation Army for providing the bulk of the donations and to Steves Hardware, the Napa Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Adventist Health St. Helena, St. Helena Presbyterian Church, St. Helena Fire Department, St. Helena Parks & Recreation and the parishioners of St. Helena Catholic Church and many other St. Helena community businesses for their additional donations and assistance.
None of it would have been accomplished however without the many volunteers from the St. Helena Catholic Church parish and others in the community, who gave up their Saturday morning to efficiently organize and execute the distribution.
We of the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry of St. Helena Catholic Church wish blessings bestowed on all who contributed, as well as a very healthy and prosperous New Year!
Pat Pingitore
President, St. Vincent de Paul Ministry
St. Helena Catholic Church