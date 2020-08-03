Ask yourself: What is St. Helena’s future?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the 1960s and ’70s, the coast of Marin and Sonoma counties were on the verge of becoming a “booming job and wealth creator.” Instead, due to the choices of voters and citizens who saw a particular future, there are hundreds of miles of undeveloped coastline that millions of people have enjoyed for decades -- and for decades to come. Who mourns the jobs and wealth that was never created?

A healthy community needs jobs and a tax base but the question to be asked is at what cost? What are the tradeoffs?

Most of the discussion around current economic development in St. Helena (and Napa Valley) tries to balance the number of jobs created, tax base expansion and foot traffic on main streets against housing shortages, an increase in jobs on the lower end of the payscale and a Single Product Economy. All important considerations.

But there is a larger, everlasting dynamic being overlooked. Sixty hotel rooms here, 45 hotel rooms there, a few more next year and suddenly we are talking about a resort town. The Marin and Sonoma coasts could look like Orange County, Aspen, Montauk, et cetera ad nauseam. But they do not. The main question for St. Helenans to ask is what future they see: a resort town or something else?