At 4 years old, I was intentionally exposed to mumps in St. Helena

When I was about 4 years old, there was an outbreak of mumps which swept through town -- several kids my age got it then. It was generally known even in those days that if men caught mumps later on in life, it could cause severe complications and possible permanent damage. The parental wisdom at that time was that it was better to be exposed to the bug, suffer the consequences, and thus gain antibodies at a very young age to avoid possible life-threatening effects later as Jeff has stated.

Many parents, including my own, established the practice of taking their kids to the houses of the infected and thus hopefully trigger the cycle at a very early age, not only for mumps but for other viruses and diseases as well.

In my case, my mother took me down the road to the home of a future classmate my age who had the bug for a day-long play date. I knew at the time what was going on and I did not particularly like or appreciate my mother’s actions. Ironically, I never did catch mumps from that exposure. Decades later, as a much older adult in my early 60s, I finally received a series of shots to effectively eliminate the threat.