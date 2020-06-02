At 4 years old, I was intentionally exposed to mumps in St. Helena

Jeff Warren’s opinion piece in the May 7 issue of the Star, titled “Infect me with the coronavirus please. NOW!”, certainly was thought provoking.
One thing he mentioned as occurring in his youth was the practice by parents to “take their kids to the homes of the infected ones, so their own children could catch the virus, and then become immune so it wouldn’t harm them later in life.”
In the May 14 issue of the Star, Jim Przybylinski asks, “Where did Mr. Warren grow up? In the U.S.?” Jim later states, “I have never previously heard of parental action like Mr. Warren suggests in his commentary. The idea of intentionally infecting your children with a serious illness is just ludicrous.” I feel compelled to defend Jeff while responding to Jim and assure him and others that this is not as ludicrous as it might sound.
At age 67 now, my pre-kindergarten years were right in the middle of the 1950s, and as Jeff is five years older than I (he was a classmate with my sister) his would have been in the late 1940s and early 1950s – right during the period when Jim stated he was growing up.
When I was about 4 years old, there was an outbreak of mumps which swept through town -- several kids my age got it then. It was generally known even in those days that if men caught mumps later on in life, it could cause severe complications and possible permanent damage. The parental wisdom at that time was that it was better to be exposed to the bug, suffer the consequences, and thus gain antibodies at a very young age to avoid possible life-threatening effects later as Jeff has stated.
Many parents, including my own, established the practice of taking their kids to the houses of the infected and thus hopefully trigger the cycle at a very early age, not only for mumps but for other viruses and diseases as well.
In my case, my mother took me down the road to the home of a future classmate my age who had the bug for a day-long play date. I knew at the time what was going on and I did not particularly like or appreciate my mother’s actions. Ironically, I never did catch mumps from that exposure. Decades later, as a much older adult in my early 60s, I finally received a series of shots to effectively eliminate the threat.
Certainly, this process was done in St. Helena, and I suspect in many other parts of the country. Although she is no longer around to confirm, I believe my mother even consulted our family physician, who suggested the actions taken. Had I actually gotten the bug at an early age, it would certainly have led to several uncomfortable, perhaps even miserable days, until it ran its course. But the risk at that age was much less to me as a male than it would have been later in life, and is now in my mind perfectly justifiable.
John Moorhead
Roseville
