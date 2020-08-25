At Clover Flat Landfill, we are proud of our innovations

If readers want more information about the safeguards in place at Clover Flat, and its compliance record, please direct them to these experts – St. Helena Fire Captain, Calistoga Fire Captain, Napa County Fire Marshall or CalFire.

Clover Flat oversite is handled by Upper Valley Waste Management Authority (“UVWMA”), the joint powers authority that contracts with our company to provide waste hauling and landfill services. Because Mr. Ellsworth is an alternate board member of the UVWMA, we were under the impression he is very aware of improvements at Clover Flat. We spent nearly $10 million making those improvements, and since those changes took effect, not a single violation from any regulatory agency has been issued. I personally organized a tour of the landfill for Mr. Ellsworth last year on Oct. 28, 2019. After his visit, he was pleased and supportive of our progress.