At Clover Flat Landfill, we are proud of our innovations

I am writing about Mr. Ellsworth’s comments during the Aug. 11, 2020, City Council meeting, in which he delivered his personal views about fire safety at Clover Flat Landfill. If this topic had been properly noticed on the City Council’s agenda, we certainly would have appeared to participate in the discussion. Until we have that opportunity, I would like to provide the following information to the community.
As widely reported, in 2018 Clover Flat Landfill experienced a period of fire outbreaks. With the assistance of CalFire, our employees contained those fires without incident. Further, we worked with CalFire and our local enforcement agency (Napa County Environmental Health) to change operational practices and improve fire protection systems, among many other improvements in landfill operations. Fire safety practices at Clover Flat were revamped to include: (1) using only soil as daily cover, which dramatically reduces fire risk; (2) replacing our onsite management team; (3) providing 24-hour fire watch during fire season; and (4) providing a staging area for Illumination Technologies of California, LLC to use its IQ 24-Hour Fire Watch detection system.
These measures are paired with a fire protection plan designed and approved by CalFire and the Napa County Fire Department. That plan addresses operational fire safety and increases water storage for fire protection from approximately 60,000 gallons to 110,000 gallons. These measures significantly increase Clover Flat’s fire protection systems and infrastructure, and we have not had a fire onsite in the two years since we began implementing these measures.
If readers want more information about the safeguards in place at Clover Flat, and its compliance record, please direct them to these experts – St. Helena Fire Captain, Calistoga Fire Captain, Napa County Fire Marshall or CalFire.
Clover Flat oversite is handled by Upper Valley Waste Management Authority (“UVWMA”), the joint powers authority that contracts with our company to provide waste hauling and landfill services. Because Mr. Ellsworth is an alternate board member of the UVWMA, we were under the impression he is very aware of improvements at Clover Flat. We spent nearly $10 million making those improvements, and since those changes took effect, not a single violation from any regulatory agency has been issued. I personally organized a tour of the landfill for Mr. Ellsworth last year on Oct. 28, 2019. After his visit, he was pleased and supportive of our progress.
My family has operated the facility for 55 years. It is handcrafted to serve the special needs of vintners and other customers in this Valley. In the 1960s, we invented the modern model for waste diversion by recycling grape pomace, cardboard and glass – all by-products of vintners at that time. We are proud of these innovations. They helped Clover Flat and UVDS create a sustainable, circular economy here in the Valley – decades before those ideas became commonplace. Moving the landfill is not only harmful to our community because it destroys this circular economy, it’s also exceedingly impractical. The facility has a permit to operate until 2047.
More change is coming. We are taking steps now to comply with state law AB1383, designed to reduce short-lived climate pollutants by diverting organic waste from landfills. It’s the largest paradigm shift in waste collection and processing in 30 years, and it will cost billions to implement statewide. Clover Flat will be an integral component of this community’s compliance with this law. You will see a lot more from us about it over the next 18 months.
Clover Flat improvements have been a serious undertaking and I’m happy to report we are better for it today. We take great pride in being a part of this community and wish to see the critical needs of St. Helena addressed, such as improving the city’s infrastructure and bringing the downtown economy back to its days of grandeur. We count on those downtown businesses too!
Christy Pestoni
St. Helena
