Aunt Helena

Our fine city survived a few days sans electricity without (to my knowledge) widespread looting, mass panic, garishly costumed street gangs waging fierce battles over precious gas supplies a la "Mad Max," or other apocalyptic happenings. Very well then. Let's carry on, shall we?
***
If you’ve ever been to one of the UpValley Family Centers’ and Nimbus Arts’ free Dia de los Muertos festivals, you know that our Latino community knows how to throw a party. All are welcome at this year’s celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Avenue. Guests will enjoy performances by the Baile Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro, and the student-run Mariachi Luz de Oro de Berkeley, and more food, art, face-painting, and family-friendly fun than you’ll find anywhere this side of the Harvest Festival.
***
Speaking of the Harvest Festival, it’s happening this Saturday, Oct. 19. Fun runs at 8 a.m. and 8:30, Boy Scout pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30, Pet Parade at 9:30, and street fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. I can’t wait to see all those pampered Pomeranians, chic Schnauzers and fashion-forward Frenchies strutting their stuff.
***
I would be remiss in mentioning the Harvest Festival without noting the Community Potluck at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Lyman Park. As I’ve mentioned before, a new addition this year is an apple dessert bake-off judged by UpValley Family Centers boardmembers Kristen Georges, Christine Hayne and Michael Caldarola. More on Michael later …
***
Arts Council Napa Valley is accepting applications for its Winter 1029 Community Fund Grants through Nov. 18. Artists, groups and small nonprofits working on “a creative project for public use or consumption” are invited to apply for funding at ArtsCouncilNV.org. The arts council is also holding a granting workshop where you can learn more about the process at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center next to Vintage Hall. Questions? Send them to Crysta Tim at Crysta@ArtsCouncilNV.org.
***
You have free articles remaining.
Congratulations to Las Alcobas for placing #17 on Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards for the Best Hotels in Northern California. It was the only Upvalley (i.e. north of Yountville) hotel to make the list.
***
An unforeseen act of God (or more precisely PG&E) forced the Rianda House Fall Concert featuring Vocal Color, originally scheduled for Oct. 10, to be postponed to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Carnegie Building. As before, donations are appreciated and RSVPs are a must. Call 963-8555 ext. 101.
***
The St. Helena Public Library is following up tonight’s History of the Blues in America show (7 p.m.) with the music of Sol Flamenco at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 24. The artists of Sol Flamenco have lived and trained in Spain, so they’re no dilettantes. It should be a fabulous show.
***
This one’s in Napa, but it’s linked to a great cause. A special pre-game reception sponsored by Shackford’s Kitchen Store & Culinary will take place in support of the Alaina’s Voice Foundation before the Napa Valley 1839 Futbol Club takes on the New York Cosmos at Dodd Stadium at Justin-Siena High School in Napa on Saturday, Oct. 19. The foundation, named after shooting victim Alaina Housley, aims to fight gun violence by inspiring hope and kindness through education, music and mental health initiatives. The message of the special reception is “ENOUGH.” Tickets at Eventbrite.
***
Bill Ryan’s reminiscence last week of the old Aunt Helena lookalike contest at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market prompted one reader to send in a photo of himself winning the very last of said contests. Chest hair aside, it’s a credible approximation of one of my bad hair days – and I have to applaud the lack of regard for mainstream fashion sense, which is a bunch of bunk. “It was one of the best days of my life,” he writes. “I’m sorry that there is no contest anymore. I guess that leaves me the reigning winner for life.” He cheekily signed his note “Eileen Dover (married to Ben),” but I’d recognize Michael Caldarola’s mischievous mug anywhere. What a scamp!