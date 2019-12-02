You’d have to be an utter Scrooge not to be delighted by the Winter Wonderland roller skating rink and its accompanying lights and decorations. The Jingle All the Way collaboration between the city and the Chamber of Commerce continues with the Home for the Holidays Community Open House from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Carnegie Building. Enjoy holiday treats, festive family activities including an ornament-making station by Nimbus Arts, and an appearance by Santa. At 7:30, head to Lyman Park to place the ornaments on the city Christmas tree and sing some Christmas carols. It sounds splendid. Huzzahs to the city and the Chamber for bringing the Christmas spirit to St. Helena.
***
Speaking of the holidays, the city's Christmas bike ride will be held Friday, Dec. 6, rain or shine. Meet at 4:45 p.m. at The Station. The mile-and-a-half ride begins at 5 p.m. and will end at the Carnegie Building. You must bring lights for your bike and a helmet. It is free and coordinated by the folks from St. Helena Cyclery.
***
How much is that kitty in the window? If you’re referring to the precious We Care Animal Rescue cats who will be taking up residence in the display window of Lolo’s, the answer is just $25. Look for their irresistibly fuzzy faces from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. If you adopt one, you’ll get a hefty discount from the regular adoption rate of $75. Questions? Call Paige at We Care at (619) 389-4333 or stop by Lolo’s, 1120 Main St.
***
In related news, Lolo’s is accepting new and gently used sleeping bags and coats through Dec. 31. The items will be delivered to Hope Harbor Warming Center in Lakeport.
***
Mary Carol has led a peripatetic life, but it seems her heart is in the vineyards. Born in Fort Bragg and raised in the Napa Valley, her marriage to a Lutheran minister took her to virtually every part of the U.S. and Australia. She’ll talk about her latest book, “Secrets of the Vineyard,” inspired by her Napa Valley upbringing, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the St. Helena Public Library.
***
Next Thursday the library is hosting the quaintly spelled Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers. Decked out in Dickensian attire, the professional group will perform holiday favorites accompanied by sleigh bells, finger cymbals, tambourines and kazoos. Join in the merriment at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the library.
***
Have you ever wondered about the origins of your favorite Christmas carols? Laura Prichard will lead a discussion of the strange and fascinating stories behind popular carols at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Rianda House. A $5 donation is requested. RSVP to 963-8555.
***
NBC Pottery is holding its annual studio sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 380 Eastern Ave. in Angwin. The wife-and-husband team of Nikki Ballere Callnan and Will Callnan will offer an array of holiday gifts, as well as food, live music and fun. The sale is rain or shine, so never you mind that forecast.
***
The deadline to apply for the Napa County Holiday Assistance Program has been extended to Friday, Dec. 6. Eligible households can sign up to receive a package of groceries and gifts by calling the UpValley Family Centers at 965-5010 or dropping by 1440 Spring St. The program is run by a coalition of nonprofits.
***
Last but by no means least, the St. Helena Children’s Chorus directed by Craig Bond will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Cameo Cinema. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and a holiday-themed family film, all for $5.