In honor of these hot and lazy summer days when all I want to do is curl up and take a nap, let’s start with some cat-related news.
***
Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Quinton Martins will discuss “Living with Lions” at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 27, as the WILD St. Helena series continues at the St. Helena Public Library. Martins will talk about the local mountain lion population, including a dozen big cats that are tracked by GPS. You’ll also learn how to coexist with the wildlife in your backyard and avoid conflicts involving pets and livestock. The event is sponsored by the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, which will also serve refreshments.
***
Colors of Spanish and the St. Helena Recreation Department are offering a Spanish immersion camp for kids ages 5-10 on July 29-Aug. 2 at the Carnegie Building. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and costs $350. For registration and information on lots of other summer programs, visit cityofsthelena.org/parksrec, call 968-9222, or drop by the Parks & Rec office on Railroad Avenue (at the old Teen Center).
***
Occupational therapist Mary Tappan is leading a free five-week workshop on “Living Well with Parkinson’s” at Rianda House. The topics include strategies to reduce common movement (July 1), techniques to help you stay positive (July 8), identifying and relieving sleep disturbances (July 15), addressing nutritional concerns (July 22), and optimizing your brain health (July 29). To attend any or all of the workshops, RSVP to Collabria Care at 258-9087 ext. 272.
***
File under “SHHS alumni make good”: Clare Brawdy, Class of 2018, made the spring Dean’s List at Gonzaga University. As a Saint she excelled at swimming and Academic Decathlon, and it seems that her excellence continues in college. Way to go, Clare!
***
The Moneys are one of St. Helena’s most notable pioneer families, so I was intrigued to hear that poet and Napa native Peter Money has published his debut novel “Oh When the Saints” in Dublin, Ireland. He says the novel is “about students, friendship, loss, longing, recovery. I’ve been doing some of this with the loss of my own parents – both of whom lived in and adored Napa Valley.” The novel is published by Liberties Press, and it will make its U.S. debut in a few weeks.
***
In other literary news, Robert K. Koslowsky has published his latest book “The Tubbs Fire – A Story of Survival and Recovery.” The book follows his family’s perilous evacuation from Santa Rosa and the personal and bureaucratic obstacles that followed. It’s available on Amazon.
***
If you spot some smoke in the eastern hills that brings back awful memories of the 2017 wildfires, be aware that Cal Fire is conducting a controlled burn along Highway 128 between the Monticello Dam and Winters. The burn is taking place between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. It started on Monday and ends on Friday. Interestingly, the burn had been scheduled for June 10-14, but it was postponed when an unplanned fire broke out in Yolo County.