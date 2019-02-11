All week I’ll be peeking under bushes and picnic tables hoping to find one of the Kindness Rocks that are being decorated and distributed around town by St. Helena Primary School students during Kindness Week. If I’m lucky enough to find one, I’ll probably leave it be so that another stranger can have a serendipitous moment of discovery. But the memory of finding it would keep me warm for the rest of the day.
***
To hear Jimmy Adams tell it, the Valley Players’ upcoming “Farce of Habit,” which opens Friday night at the Lincoln Theater, is quite a comedy. “It takes place in the Ozarks at a fishing lodge called ‘Reel ‘Em In.’” he says. “There’s a bunch of nuns in the barn; there’s a movie star hiding out from his wife, because he doesn’t want to give her any money from the book deal; an ax murderer who leaves Baby Ruth wrappers behind, and the movie star’s wife, who comes looking for him.” Adams plays Huddle Fisk, who has had a heart attack and ends up falling in love with the movie star’s wife. The play is directed by Megan Palagi and performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 23. Tickets are $20, available online and at the door. You might know Jimmy as the checker at Sunshine Foods who was named Employee of the Year two years ago. “It’s very funny,” he says of “Farce of Habit,” adding, “I’m still laughing.”
***
Patti Coyle, Craig Bond and the exuberant cast and crew of St. Helena Drama are gearing up for “Mamma Mia!” playing March 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. If you have a nonzero pulse rate, chances are you know the words to “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” and a few other Abba hits that I’m sure will be part of the show. These students never disappoint. Advance tickets are available at sthelenadrama.com. You can also find St. Helena Drama on Facebook and Instagram, or call 967-2711.
***
My friend could hardly contain himself last month after he took one of those 23andMe genetic tests and was thrilled to discover so new branches on his family tree. He’ll be excited to know that Kelly Wheaton is starting a monthly presentation and discussion of “Genealogy – General, Genetic and Gems” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Rianda House. She will discuss how to use genealogy tools, including DNA tests, to discover more about your family. Bring a tablet or laptop, and be sure to RSVP to 963-8555.
***
Last week I highlighted Gordon Huether’s contribution to the St. Helena Historical Society’s History Becomes Art fundraiser, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Brasswood. This week I wanted to mention Carolynne Gamble’s project. Based on a photograph titled “Stone Bridge,” Carolynne printed a 53-inch version on fabric and painted it with metallic powders in a 1940s hand-tinted color palette. “I’ve lived in St. Helena for many years and drive over the Pope Street Bridge almost every day,” Carolynne said in a statement released by the historical society. “I found the perspective in this old photograph to be particularly unique because it’s an angle we rarely see of a bridge. I deeply value history, legacy, this organization and its members, and when they asked me to participate I was delighted – it’s part of my ethics as an artist to give back to the local community.” The proceeds from the art auction will bring the historical society a little closer to finding permanent gallery space to display its treasures. Find out more at shstory.org.
***
Our fine St. Helena Public Library is about much more than books, Dear Readers. The Hungrytown Folk Band, made up of Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, will perform at the library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. The Vermont natives play music inspired by 1960s folk. The show is free and sponsored by the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library.
***
In academic news, Max Rabin of St. Helena has earned Second Honors for the fall semester at the University of San Diego. Max earned a GPA Between 3.4 and 3.64. Well done, Max.
***
Also shining in the classroom is Carolina Villasenor of St. Helena, who’s attending Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. She was awarded Faculty Honors for the fall semester, with a GPA of at least 3.667. Keep it up, Carolina!
***
I’m as intrigued by anyone about what Joel Gott has in store at The Station at Main/Spring. But for now, I’m enjoying the big red heart that’s appeared on the southern wall of the building, under the “I love you” sign. Note to lovebirds: This is the perfect backdrop for a Valentine’s Day photo.
***
Remember the Jan. 24 article about the St. Helena Fire Department museum? The Star has added an editor’s note that should be of interest to history buffs, or anyone who’s ever seen the department’s antique truck. Here it is: “There is some question about the proper spelling of the Schneer or Schnerr pumper. The pumper itself has the name Schneer on its production plate and Schnerr on the floor plate in the cab and on the radiator emblem. The St. Helena Historical Society’s ‘Images of America: St. Helena’ book and contemporary articles in the St. Helena Star from 1917 and 1918 use the Schneer spelling. A publication by the San Francisco Firm Manufacturers of Automobile Fire Apparatus uses the Schnerr spelling.”