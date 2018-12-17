We have a new mayor, Dear Readers! Regardless of your political persuasion, if you see Geoff Ellsworth on the street or in line at Safeway, I encourage you to shake his hand and give him some words of encouragement. It’s a tough job, and simply volunteering to do it is a laudable act of public service. Oh, and if you see Alan Galbraith around town, give him a handshake too. The campaign is over – we can all be friends again, right?
***
Geoff’s election as mayor creates an opening on the City Council, and the city of St. Helena wants you (imagine those old posters of Uncle Sam pointing his finger) to apply for it. This is a rare opportunity to join the council without the hassle of a campaign. You’ll have to apply by Jan. 3 and attend a special council meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 to answer questions about your knowledge, qualifications and application details. You have to be 18 or older and living within the city limits. Applications are available at City Hall.
***
There was a packed house at last Tuesday’s council meeting for the swearing in of Mayor Ellsworth and Councilmembers Anna Chouteau and Paul Dohring. Raising one’s right hand and taking the oath of office makes for a special moment, doesn’t it? A group of Napa County officials will be sworn in during a combined ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, on the second floor of the Hatt Building (Napa River Inn) at 500 Main St. in Napa. Judge (and St. Helena resident) Diane Price will administer the oath of office to Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht, Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur, Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze, District Attorney Allison Haley, Sheriff John Robertson and County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko. Congratulations to each of them.
***
OK, that’s enough politics – it’s Christmas! Marielle Coeytaux is leading her annual evening of Christmas caroling starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Carnegie Building. Bring a coat, wear some red, and feel free to bring the family. Even if your singing skills are as negligible as mine, just bring your cheery Christmas spirit and you'll be fine.
***
Marielle is also announcing here new “Come Out of the Shower” Community Choir for anyone “interested in discovering, enhancing and sharing their singing capabilities.” There will be weekly Monday night sessions culminating with an informal performance for family and friends. The fee is $100, and you can register online at cityofsthelena.org/parksrec, in person at the rec department office on Railroad Avenue, or by phone at 968-9222.
***
If you're like me ... that is all thumbs when it comes to wrapping presents ... plan on heading over to the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320 Main St. from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22 for Complimentary Gift Wrapping, although donations are appreciated with will fund the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena Teen Center.
***
Napa Valley College is spreading the word about a series of educational trips and tours in 2019, to enticing locations such as French Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador, the islands of New England, the Great Smoky Mountains, Morocco, and World War II memorials in France and England. To find our more, attend a free informational meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the college’s main campus in Napa, Room 838. RSVP to 967-2940.
***
In closing, my condolences to the family of former Star editor Doug Ernst, who died last week of ALS. He was a good editor who was always kind enough to run my column while never once admonishing me about my occasional digressions and ungraceful turns of phrase. Thank you, Doug. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the ALS Association’s Golden West Chapter, Napa Emergency Women’s Services, the Napa Valley College Foundation, or Mentor, Discover and Inspire.