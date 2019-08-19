Get ready for Craig Bond, two exemplary city employees, “Downton Abbey” trivia night, a Harvest Festival update, and some lethal owls.
***
I can’t imagine how many young St. Helenans have been inspired over the years by choral maestro Craig Bond. His St. Helena Children’s Chorus and St. Helena Teen Choir are starting rehearsals soon. The Children’s Chorus starts its fall semester at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Grace Episcopal Church. If you or someone you know between the ages of 8 and 12 would like to audition for the Children’s Chorus, call Craig at 963-7712 to arrange an audition time. The Teen Choir starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Grace. To join the high school-age group, call Craig or just come to the rehearsal.
***
The city of St. Helena is looking for public input on the city’s civic assets (think the library, City Hall) at a workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Vintage Hall. Noll & Tam Architects is working with a steering committee of local folks on a master plan for the library, City Hall, and community/recreation facilities. To learn more, come to the workshop or go to civicsthelena.com.
***
It’s the end of an era. Dan Brunetti, who’s been working at St. Helena’s Water Treatment Plant since 1989 and running it since 2001, is retiring on Aug. 30. If you see clear, drinkable water coming out of your taps, it’s thanks to Dan. (And if you don't, you can probably blame it on the Napa water connection, which he’s not responsible for.) The City Council will honor Dan’s three decades of service at 6 p.m. at the Aug. 27 City Council meeting at Vintage Hall. Why not attend and raise a cheer to a faithful public servant?
***
Speaking of hard-working city employees, Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Iacobacci is now a Certified Park and Recreation Professional. She passed a three-hour exam, won a gold pin, and proved her extensive knowledge of city parks and recreation. You might recall that she was also named Employee of the Year for 2018. Congratulations, Stephanie!
***
John Comisky from Napa Wildlife Rescue will talk about barn owls and their incredible anti-rodent capabilities at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the St. Helena Public Library. Learn about how an owl box can help you control your rodent population in the most organic, natural way possible.
***
If you, like me, are optimistic that the upcoming “Downton Abbey” film will recapture the magic and wit of the early seasons and lay off the soap opera shenanigans of the later seasons, I’m sure you’ll enjoy the St. Helena Public Library’s Downton Abbey Trivia and Wine Pairing Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. There will be wine and light refreshments courtesy of the library’s Friends & Foundation, and trivia winners will receive gift cards to the Cameo Cinema, where the film will be playing in a few weeks.
***
Medicare registration – believe me, it’s no fun, but for many of us it’s inevitable. HICAP is there to help with a free seminar at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Rianda House. To reserve a seat call (800) 434-0222.
***
Mark your calendars for the Harvest Festival and Pet Parade on Saturday, Oct. 19, on Oak Avenue. I don’t have times yet, but when I do, you’ll be the first to know.
***
Before you put your calendar away, mark down the annual St. Helena Fire Department Open House on Sunday, Oct. 6. Again, details to come.
***
“Beware of wasps,” warns a little orange traffic cone at the fountain outside the library. Words to live by, Dear Readers.