Either you ignored my entreaty last week to wiggle and waggle your best rain dances, Dear Readers, or (far more likely) Mother Nature is being her usual ornery self. A February without rain is looking more and more likely.
***
Mark your calendar for March 24, which is when it is time to Give Big to support the local parent groups and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation. Don’t be surprised if adorable kids hit you up for a donation – it’s for an excellent cause. The annual parent-led fundraiser culminates Tuesday, March 24, but you can donate anytime at givebigsthelena.org or by mailing a check to Give Big at P.O. Box 305, St. Helena, CA 94574.
***
The housing nonprofit Our Town St. Helena is hosting an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Carnegie Building. Learn what workforce/affordable housing is, how it’s financed and developed, the current state of housing in St. Helena, and the outlook for the future. RSVP to mary@ourtownsthelena.org.
***
Lisa Pelosi apprised me that Frank Schiro is once again traveling from New York to present the Way Off Broadway drama and art camps for teens and younger kids starting June 15 at Lincoln Theater. Learn more at wayoffbroadwaytheatre.com or call 944-9900. And in case Lisa’s last name reminds you of a notable local woman, you’re exactly right: Lisa is Mia’s mom.
***
As Black History Month rolls on, the St. Helena Public Library welcomes “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, 1963-1983” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. As the Civil Rights era fought to roll back centuries of institutionalized racism, black artists captured the spirit of the movement in paintings, drawings, prints, photos, collages and custom clothing. The free presentation should be fascinating for social history buffs and those curious to learn more about one of America’s most tumultuous and consequential eras.
***
I didn’t get word in time for my last column, but the front entrance to the library is closed Tuesday through Friday this week due to roofing work. The library itself is still open; you just have to enter through the staff entrance next to the parking lot.
***
It’s always a pleasure to mention the names of local college students who make the honor roll, and I’m extra-delighted when it’s someone I’ve never mentioned. So let’s have a nice little fanfare for Rachel Kelly of St. Helena, who made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Dallas. Rachel is still undeclared, but with brains like hers, I’m sure she’ll succeed at whichever major she chooses.
***
I was sorry to read about the passing of Jack Welch, the spry centenarian, cycling fanatic and retired doctor, who was profiled in the Star last May. His longevity was a testament to the value of physical fitness and a positive attitude. My condolences to his daughter Celia and the rest of his family. Would that we could all live such a long and happy life.