Overheard downtown on Friday: “I wouldn’t say St. Helena is dead exactly, but it’s getting pretty close.” Overheard downtown on Saturday, when the line at Model Bakery extended all the way out the door and snaked down the sidewalk: “Wouldn’t this be an amazing place to live?” In my opinion, the second speaker had it right.
***
Did you know that Napa Wildlife Rescue takes in 1,200 animals per year? Carol Poole, the group’s vice president, will talk about how those creatures are rescued, rehabilitated and released into the wild at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Rianda House. If you’ve ever wanted to volunteer to help animals, this is the perfect opportunity. Plus you’ll get to meet Maddie, a red-tailed hawk. RSVP is a must for this one, so call 963-8555. You might remember Carol from her tenure as St. Helena’s planning director. It will be nice to see her back in town.
***
In other animal-related news, the Cameo Cinema is hosting a special screening of “The Mustang,” with proceeds benefiting Aureole Horse Rescue Ranch in Calistoga, at 5 p.m. Monday, April 29. A $25 ticket includes the movie, hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Trinchero Family Estates, and a glass of wine from Maldonado Vineyards. You might remember Aureole Ranch and Executive Director Anne Houghton from a profile that ran in the Star last July. The Tubbs Lane refuge is home to 14 horses, three mules, and one extremely outgoing donkey. You can get tickets at cameocinema.com or find out more about the horses at aureoleranch.org.
***
Natural disasters like wildfires and floods aren’t just things that happen to “other people,” as those of us who remember 2017 know all too well. Napa County is trying to do all it can to keep people safe, and you can help by taking the Napa County Hazard Mitigation Survey. It took me two minutes, so we’re not talking about a major investment of time here. Find the link on the county’s home page, countyofnapa.org.
***
Pacific Union College art students are exhibiting their work through June 16 at the Rasmussen Art Gallery on the college’s Angwin campus. Freshman Marina Maia is showing three pieces. “One of them, done in pastels, is a surrealist piece of a blue eye melting into clouds,” Maia said. “It was inspired by a photo a friend of mine sent me of his eyes. I told him that the undertones of his eyes reminded me of those in the clouds after the rain cleared, so I made this to prove it.” Intrigued? The gallery is open 2-6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
***
The St. Helena Public Library is putting an interesting twist on its monthly art exhibit. Instead of a single artist, we’re getting a whole collective called Fiber Expressions. The group of North Bay fiber artists is, per the library, “committed to promoting textile art through sharing techniques and inspiration and organizing workshops, challenges and exhibitions.” This exhibit, “Fiber Expressions – Journey Along Highway 29,” will feature familiar views of the valley along with less recognizable landmarks. There’s an artist reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2.
***
Speaking of the library, one last reminder about Stevenson Poetry Night presented by the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the library. The open mic event will be emceed by Napa County Poet Laureate Jeremy Benson.
***
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, who represents us in the state Legislature, is being honored this week for her “commitment and leadership on behalf of community health centers,” according to the Redwood Community Health Coalition. The organization has named Aguiar-Curry one of three 2019 Health Center Champions for promoting policies that advance the mission of health centers to treat all Californians, especially the most vulnerable.
***
It’s been awhile since I got word of a new volume by the ever-creative St. Helena poet Eileen R. Tabios. That changed when an advance copy of “Witness in the Convex Mirror,” published by Tinfish Press, found its way into my inbox. Poetry buffs will be intrigued to know that each poem in the book begins with a line of two from John Ashbery’s celebrated collection “Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror.” It comes with glowing praise from poet Timothy Yu, who said Tabios “cracks open Ashbery’s convex mirror to reveal a secret history of our times. Her virtuoso riffs on Ashbery’s masterwork are no mere exercise, but open up into unexpected vistas.” The book will be released on May 1. Look for it at Main Street Books – if Liza Russ doesn’t have it in stock I’m sure she could order it for you in two shakes of a lamb's tail.