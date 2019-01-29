Lots to share this week, so let’s dig into the mailbag.
***
January is gracefully bowing out to make way for February, which means a new month full of events at the St. Helena Public Library. Those of you familiar with the St. Helena Historical Society’s History Becomes Art fundraiser will be interested to know that Christine Olivo will be the featured artist at the library this month. She’s spent part of the last few years in North Carolina, whose lovely Great Smoky Mountains have inspired a new series of paintings. Enjoy her work at the library all month long, and hear the stories behind the images at an artist reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. The library’s Friends & Foundation will provide refreshments.
***
Speaking of art in public buildings, in 2006 two St. Helena sisters donated a pair of large oil paintings to Napa’s historic courthouse, which finally reopened last week after undergoing repairs following the 2014 earthquake. Go up to the second floor to see Joann Ortega Snowden’s 12-by-5-foot landscape painting and Susann Ortega’s 5-by-6-foot painting of a tree with birds. They complement each other nicely; Joann’s painting makes me want to hike its rugged slopes until I reach the tranquil clearing where Susann’s tree stands in stark splendor. Fine work, ladies, and kudos to the courthouse for displaying their work so prominently.
***
The Upper Napa Valley Republican Women are holding their next meeting on Monday, Feb. 11, at Brasswood, 3111 St. Helena Highway. The speaker will be Debbie Bacigalupi, who will discuss Agenda 21, water rights, and the plight of farmers in the Central Valley who need water for their crops. The meet-and-greet is from 11:30 to noon, and the meeting starts at noon. For reservations, call 963-3148 by Wednesday, Feb. 6.
***
The White Barn’s 2019 calendar is taking shape, and it’s full of old favorites like Kith & Kin, Vocal Color, Jazz @ 7, the Hot Club of San Francisco, and classical guitar wizard Joe Galambos. First up though is the jazz duo of Mike Greensill (piano) and Joe Cohen (sax) performing at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Mike hardly needs an introduction to St. Helena jazz fans, and Joe has shared the stage with the likes of Bobby McFerrin, Michael Franti and Booker T. Jones. The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., and tickets can be had for $30 at thewhitebarn.org.
***
NapaShakes and the Cameo Cinema are teaming up again for a showing of “The Winter’s Tale” from Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, showing at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Cameo. It’s one of Shakespeare’s finest creations, a tragedy that somehow transforms into a romance. Plus there’s a bear involved – what’s not to love? Tickets are $20 and available at Eventbrite.
***
A man by the name of Wesley Russell died in Memphis on Sept. 14, 2018, at the age of 76. Sadly, his remains were not claimed, but services were held honoring his service in the U.S. Army. He was interred in the West Tennessee Veterans Ceremony with military honors. A brief obituary mentions that he was born in St. Helena, of all places. Do you know of any family in the area who may wish to pay their respects to him? If you do, tell them to contact the Memphis Funeral Home for information. Rest in peace, Mr. Russell.
***
I’ve mentioned this before, but it bears repeating. The deadline is Feb. 15 to nominate a local hero to be honored at the 2019 Heroes Breakfast put on by the American Red Cross of the California Northwest. The categories are Animal Hero, Disaster Services Hero, Environment Hero, First Responder Hero, Healthcare Hero, Humanitarian Hero – Adult, Humanitarian Hero – Youth, and Service to the Armed Forces Hero. To nominate someone, go to redcross.org/CalNWHeroes.
***
Looking for a bit of fun? Rianda House’s monthly poker night is tonight, Thursday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your poker face and a $5 donation. The cards have no cash value, so the game is purely for entertainment and you won’t have to worry about losing your shirt. All players must RSVP to Elizabeth at 963-8555 ext. 103.