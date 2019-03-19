What a weekend, Dear Readers. First I had the pleasure of seeing St. Helena Drama’s “Mamma Mia” again. (It was so good, I had to go twice!) The highlights were many, but my favorites were probably the boys dancing around in flippers and Ileene Christianson-Torres aggressively wooing Frank Lenney during “Take a Chance on Me.” Then on Sunday I took in the 30th anniversary performance by Kith & Kin at the White Barn. I loved every minute: the drinking songs, the sad songs, the happy songs, the bawdy songs, and the touching recording of the late John Kelley singing “Danny Boy.” (St. Helena music trivia: Did you know that Kith & Kin guitarist Ron Brunswick also performed in Craig Bond’s orchestra for “Mamma Mia”?)
***
Next up on the White Barn’s schedule is “Address Unknown,” a reader’s theater production starring John Sullivan and Kith & Kin vocalist Michael Waterson, with cello music by Jeffrey McFarland Johnson, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. “First published in 1938, ‘Address Unknown’ is a series of fictional letters between a Jewish art dealer living in San Francisco and his former business partner, who has returned to Germany,” according to the White Barn’s website. Expect powerful letters about the perils of hate and extremism. Tickets are $30 and available at thewhitebarn.org.
***
Thank you to David Knudsen, who spent an hour-and-a-half using a shovel to clear a path through a mudslide on Old Howell Mountain Road. The mudslide was across the road and some 30 feet long. It was difficult to get through it, whether one was on foot or on a bicycle. Now, however, thanks to David's efforts, the way through the mud is passable. And runners, walkers and cyclists are cheering and tipping their collective caps to David. (And we hope he quickly recovers from the poison oak rash he received in doing his good deed!)
***
When you misplace your keys for the third time in a week, does a troublesome little voice in your head ask if you might be developing Alzheimer's? Learn about the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” to watch for in yourself and others at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Rianda House. Please register ahead of time by calling (800) 272-3900.
***
Remember the Cameo Cinema’s Science on Screen programs? Well, get ready for Science on Screen Week. First is the documentary “Science Fair” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Next up is a showing of “First Man” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, followed by a Q&A with NASA computer scientist Jay Trimble and UCSF physics/astronomy professor Brandon R. Brown. Next is the 40-minute documentary “Journey to Space 3D” at noon. And from noon to 5 p.m., drop by the Masonic Building, 1331 Main St., for the free “Peanuts…Naturally,” a set of 12 interactive science and art workshops for kids.
***
And that’s just on Saturday! On Sunday at the Cameo, witness the wonders of chemistry with the Chabot Space & Science Center’s Fire & Ice Challenge, followed by another showing of “Journey to Space 3D” at 1 p.m. Then check out three free space labs at the Masonic Building: Cosmic Ray Planetary Theater at 1:30, 2:15, 3 and 3:45; Astronaut Training from 2 to 4, and build and race your own Mars Rover with David Garden from 1 to 3. The series concludes with a showing of “Chasing Einstein,” followed by a Q&A with producer/director Steve Brown and Robert McGehee, a Ph.D. candidate in Theoretical Physics at Cal, at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Whew, what a week! Find more details and ticketing information at CameoCinema.com.
***
As if that’s not enough for one week, the Cameo is also showing “Chef Flynn” as part of its CinemaBites series at 5 p.m. Monday, March 25. The documentary is about young Flynn McGarry, the teen chef who established his own supper club at age 12 and hasn’t looked back since. The St. Helena Montessori School’s culinary program will provide food made from fresh produce grown at the school’s garden. And, of course, there will be wine. Tickets are $45 and benefit the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and the Cameo’s arts programs.
***
Pacific Union College is celebrating 110 years since the establishment of its Angwin campus. The college is celebrating with Homecoming weekend April 19-21. There’s a guided driving tour of the PUC forest on Friday, April 20, a guided hiking tour on Saturday, April 21, and the annual Angwin to Angwish Trail Run on Sunday, April 22. Register at angwintoangwish.com.