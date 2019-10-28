I feel almost guilty for being unaffected by the PG&E outages when some of our neighbors have lost not just their electricity but also so much more. Forgive me if the disaster unfolding in Sonoma County leaves this column a little more muted and somber than usual. Let’s all keep those people in our prayers and stand ready to help with any material aid they need.
***
Foodies will be sad to hear that cook, (he preferred not to be called a chef) and former St. Helena restauranteur Bruce LeFavour died Oct. 4 at the age of 84, at his home in Port Townsend, Washington. Among his restaurants was Rose et LeFavour in St. Helena, an early example of the California cuisine and farm-to-table concepts. Cindy Pawlcyn, who once worked there, later told the San Francisco Chronicle, “It was ahead of its time and had wonderful food and service, like a pre-French Laundry.” My condolences to LeFavour’s wife, the wonderful Faith Echtermeyer, and the rest of his family.
***
The power outages caused Rianda House to postpone its poker tournament and fundraiser to Friday, Nov. 22 at Bourn Hall at Grace Episcopal Church. Tournament tickets are still $75 and dinner-only tickets are still $35. Both are available at Rianda House or on brownpapertickets.com.
***
One last Rianda-related note: Priscilla Upton’s “Post Cards: From Amsterdam to Budapest” photo exhibit will be on display at the center through Dec. 6, and Priscilla herself will attend an artist reception at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
***
The postponement leaves one more chance for a free Texas Hold’em lesson at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Rianda House. If you don’t know the difference between a straight draw and a straight flush, here’s your chance to find out before taking a seat at the big tournament. RSVP to 963-8555.
***
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Duckhorn Vineyards. Tickets are $125, and proceeds will help the museum beef up its technological resources and remain relevant for its next half-century of existence. Find all the details at stevensonmuseum.org.
***
Christopher Olivier has founded nonprofits (plural), organized a youth robotics program, delivered books to young disaster victims, and performed the sort of charitable work you might expect of an idealistic tech CEO. The kicker is he’s only 15. It turns out he has another passion you might not have heard about. He’s been shooting photos since the age of 3, and I don’t mean pointing and shooting – I mean adjusting f-stops and shutter speeds and white balance. Meet Christopher and view some of his photos at an artist reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the St. Helena Public Library. Seriously, meet Christopher. In 10 years we might be reading profiles of him in Wired magazine.
***
St. Helena’s season of exceptional live theater continues at the White Barn with local actors Linda Howard and Richard Pallaziol performing four one-act plays by various playwrights about couples at key moments in their lives. The semi-staged reader’s theater production “Two Can Play That Game” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; and 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets are $25 and available at thewhitebarn.org and brownpapertickets.com.
***
Back to the fires and the separate but related matter of PG&E’s power shutoffs. If you’re a CalFresh recipient who lost food during the outage that began Oct. 9, you might have received automatic replacement benefits. Those benefits should have kicked in on Oct. 24 for residents of St. Helena, Deer Park, Calistoga, Rutherford, Pope Valley, Angwin and Napa. If you didn’t receive those benefits, or if you live in another zip code, contact the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency at countyofnapa.org/HHSA/SelfSufficiency or 253-4511.