Aunt Helena

Despite the lack of a Memorial Day ceremony this year, I doubt I was the only person who felt compelled to walk the St. Helena Cemetery on Monday in quiet contemplation of those who have served and died in war. As I stood next to the war memorial at the entrance to the cemetery, there was no bugle playing Taps, no somber melodies, no moving speeches or prayers – only the birds singing overhead and the sense that, even if just in the privacy of our homes, an entire community was taking part in a silent but profound expression of gratitude.

***

I was itching to spread the word, but I didn’t want to spoil the surprise. Friends of children’s librarian Leslie Stanton have been quietly amassing dozens of photos of kids and adults holding their favorite books. The photos were compiled into a video posted Saturday to celebrate Leslie’s birthday. Search Youtube for “Happy Birthday, Leslie the Librarian,” and treat yourself to seven and a half minutes of adorable bookworms. (And I must say: Austen, Stegner, Dahl, Melville, Saunders, Rowling, Carle, Joyce – you all have impeccable taste.)

***