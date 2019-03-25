St. Helena’s little ones will be running big on Friday, March 29, so please take extra care on the roads. Run Big is the annual celebration of the Give Big fundraiser. High school students will start on Grayson Avenue at 11:15 a.m. and swing through RLS and the elementary school, where students will join the run as it heads back to Grayson. Be sure to give them a hearty cheer. Give Big had raised $168,681 the last time I checked, and it’s not too late to donate at givebigsthelena.org.
***
Julie Spencer sends word of a few interesting events at Rianda House. First there’s the “AARP Safe Driving Course – Full Course” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3 (both days are required). This is a chance to renew your driving skills, brush up on the rules of the road, learn safe driving methods, and get tips on how to navigate left turns, roundabouts, and right-of-way situations. There’s also a refresher course from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, for those who have completed the full course within the last three years. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Pre-register by calling 963-8555.
***
Also drop by Rianda House at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, for a reception celebrating “Locally Growing,” Diana Stockton’s new watercolor exhibit. Julie says Diana’s lovely paintings “were created in various locations in the gardens and fields of her family and friends.” Her work will be on display through May 3. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
***
Were you touched by the March 14 front-page article about the Central American refugee situation? The Napa Center for Thought and Culture is hosting a special evening featuring refugee experts and medical volunteers from refugee camps during "Frayed Lives: The Global Refugee Crisis" at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St. in Napa. The event will include round tables about the refugee crisis and firsthand accounts of camps in Greece and at the U.S.-Mexico border. The stats are staggering: 68.5 million people displaced worldwide, more than half of them under the age of 18. Tickets are $35 and available on Eventbrite.
***
Ann Nevero and Tim Nieman were spotted at Sunday’s Fire & Ice Challenge and showing of the 3D documentary “Journey to Space,” both part of the Cameo Cinema’s Science on Screen Week. A board member of the Friends of the Cameo, Nevero also volunteered with a paleontology activity during Saturday’s “Peanuts, Naturally” at the Masonic building. Nevero said she’s excited about Cameo programs like that because they’re “for everyone.”
***
Attention, outdoorsmen and – women. Eric Barnett, head of trail building for the nonprofit conservation organization Tuleyome, will provide a trail workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the St. Helena Public Library. Learn how trails are made and how you can volunteer in places like the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. Admission is free.
***
The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School invites interested families to come play with us at our open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday April 10, with kids, parents and teachers. We’re at 1201 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. Call 707-965-3706 for more information.
***
Holiday reminder: The library will be closed Monday, April 1, in honor of Cesar Chavez Day. In closing, let me share a story about the great labor organizer. A friend of mine who was attending San Jose State University in the 1970s was eager to see Chavez in person, so he attended a campus rally where Chavez was scheduled to speak. My friend eagerly snagged a seat at the front and listened as an introductory speaker talked about the man of the hour. As the introduction wound up and the speaker finally invited Chavez up to the stage, the crowd cheered – and the man sitting in the chair right next to my friend rose to take the podium. My friend, a big admirer of Chavez, had unknowingly been sitting elbow to elbow with him the whole time! To compound his embarrassment further, the front page of the next campus paper featured a photo of Chavez sitting next to my obviously oblivious friend. Here’s to brushes with greatness – and to missed opportunities.