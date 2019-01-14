I respect that not all my Dear Readers are as sanguine as me about this gloomy January weather, so this week’s column is chock full of rain-or-shine events that will get your mind off the gray skies.
***
First, local band and choir director Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo is getting excited about the St. Helena High School Opera Gala Recital at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School. The school’s Chamber Singers will sing opera arias from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, and special guest Pamela Hicks will perform selections such as “Juliet’s Waltz” from “Romeo et Juliet, “Ebben, Ne Andro Lontana” from “La Wally,” and a duet with Alba on a song from “The Marriage of Figaro.” Hicks is a professional soprano and Alba’s former college vocal professor. Admission is $10 at the door, and proceeds will help music students attend the Carnegie Hall Music Festival in New York.
***
Next, how about a nice travelogue to transport you to a more pleasant clime? Kathy Carrick will take you to the “Kingdoms of the Himalayas: Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Rianda House. Kathy will talk about how each nation’s history and culture and discuss how they keep up relations with their larger neighbors, China and India. Admission is free, but please RSVP to 963-8555.
***
If sports are more your taste, Anne Cottrell sends word that St. Helena High School is offering free admission to the community for all boys and girls home basketball games. The boys’ next home game is against Lower Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. The girls will take on Cloverdale at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. There’s a full schedule on the bulletin board behind Steves Hardware. Let’s go, Saints!
***
Really? Opera singers, exotic locales and hard-charging student athletes still aren’t enough to relieve your January blues? Then drive up the hill to the Rasmussen Art Gallery on the Pacific Union College campus, where guest artist Diana Majumdar’s encaustic paintings are on display through Feb. 10. The encaustic method uses beeswax with damar resin added for elasticity. Majdumar lives in West Petaluma, and she earned a BFA in drawing and painting at Academy University in San Francisco.
***
Remember last year when Beclee Wilson got a bunch of Howell Mountain Elementary School students involved in a project blending photography and poetry? Well, she’s at it again. A new crop of students will be sharing their photos and poems at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Paulin Hall on the Pacific Union College campus. Go for it, kids!
***
The St. Helena Police Department is holding its next “Cup with a Cop” get-together from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company. Meet the gentlemen and ladies charged with keeping our community safe – and hunting down the occasional yappy mutt.
***
Now that your 2019 calendars are securely fastened to your refrigerators, let me pass on a few events highlighted in the St. Helena Historical Society’s latest newsletter. There’s the story of Lillie Coit at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Rianda House, the society’s annual History Becomes Art fundraiser at 1 p.m. March 9 at Brasswood, and the Museum for a Day May 18 at the Native Sons Hall. Tickets for History Becomes Art ($100) are already available at shstory.org, and the list of artists is stellar: Thomas Arvid, Melissa and Mercedes Baker, Clifford Bailey, Leigh Ann Culver, Greg De Lucca, Geoff Ellsworth, Wyn Ericson, Layla Fanucci, Carolynne Gamble, Marvin Humphrey, Dinah Cross James, Molly Corbett Kruse, Christine Olivo, Diane Pope, Steve Quartly and Lin Weber.
***
All those illustrious artists remind me of my regrettable but mercifully brief foray into rural landscape painting about 10 years ago. The results are safely locked away, never to torment human eyes again. Suffice to say, I literally couldn’t paint the broad side of a barn.