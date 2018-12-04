So many Christmas goings-on to report, my friends! Pour a glass of eggnog and read on ...
The St. Helena Junior Women’s Club is adopting two needy families as part of its annual “Christmas Family” project. The club is providing necessities such as clothing, bedding and toys, plus $500 gift cards for holiday shopping. The club has teamed up with Wine Bid, a weekly online wine auction based in Napa, to raise money for the project. There are lots of good (and rare) local wines for sale, and proceeds will also fund other Junior Women projects such as the spelling bee, senior Thanksgiving luncheon, and vocational scholarships. To learn more, go to https://bit.ly/2QdtAVN.
My heart leapt at the news that two of my culinary passions – Gott’s milkshakes and eggnog – have been united in holy matrimony. Through Dec. 31, Gott’s is offering the Eggnog shake, a combination of Three-Twin Eggnog ice cream, hand-spun to order with Clover Eggnog. I don’t care how cold it is – I’m getting one! And starting Thursday, Dec. 6, Gott’s is also offering a seasonal Dungeness Crab Sandwich and a Dungeness Crab & Bay Shrimp Louie. I’ll leave the crab to you, Dear Readers, as long as you don’t get between me and my eggnog – the king of all nogs! Long may he reign! (Or at least until Dec. 31.)
Speaking of delicious masterpieces, the St. Helena Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Workshop for Kids at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. Each family will get to decorate their very own house. All materials (plus sugar cookies) will be provided. Hats off to the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, for sponsoring.
In the same festive vein, Pacific Union College’s music department is offering two more free Christmas concerts on its Angwin campus. Choral and orchestra concerts will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the PUC Church. Peace is the theme of the concerts, which feature PUC’s Chorale, Vox Pro Musica, Orchestra and Bell Choir performing traditional carols, congregational singing, poetry readings, selected choruses from Handel’s “Messiah,” and a candlelit “Silent Night.” Attendance is free, but donations will be collected to support those affected by the Camp Fire in Paradise.
Also this weekend, don’t forget to check out a special holiday event at the Napa Valley Museum’s “Walt Disney’s Trains” exhibit. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, exhibit curator and Carolwood Pacific Historical Society President Emeritus Michael Campbell, a Disney train expert, will conduct (get it?) a tour of the exhibit, including a demonstration of a working steam engine. Admission is free.
If you, like so many illustrious members of our Washington political establishment, frequent the website Twitter, you might be intrigued by Karen MacNeil’s Twitter tasting series #SipWithKaren. The next live tasting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, will highlight great Napa Valley cabs. To join the tasting, just use #SipWithKaren and, if possible, have on hand cabs from Duckhorn, St. Supery, Cakebread, Chateau Montelena, Pine Ridge, Hall, Corison and Honig. Happy sipping!
The St. Helena Police Department is hosting another “A Cup with a Cop” from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company. Ask a question, swap a story, lodge a (polite) complaint about those infernal speed demons on Spring Street, or just chat with one of St. Helena’s finest.
Jennifer Muhlner, coordinator of the Adopt-A-Family program at Grace Episcopal Church, advised on Tuesday that more generous people are needed to adopt 13 families for the Christmas holidays. So far, 62 families have been adopted and the effort to recruit families ends on Sunday. This year, gift cards in the amount of $50 per family member are being sought, so that families can buy what they need and want for Christmas. Donations in any amount also are being sought. To offer your help this holiday season, call Muhlner, 963-6166.