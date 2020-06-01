Aunt Helena

Travesties of justice demand action, and nobody knows action like Beth Lincoln of Women Stand Up – Napa Valley. The demonstration she organized Monday in front of Lyman Park was a model of peaceful, passionate protest. If you want to speak out against injustice and racism, join her next Monday at noon. Feel free to bring your family. Thank you for your work, Beth. Thanks also to Police Chief Chris Hartley for his unequivocal statement condemning the killing of George Floyd.
***
Faithful readers of the Star will remember the Feb. 20 front-page feature on World War II bomber pilot Howard Halla, who lives at the Veterans Home in Yountville. Halla is now out with a second edition of his book, “Skies Over China: Accounts of the Chinese-American Composite Wing, 1943-1945” that reprints the Star article in its entirety. Thanks to Sean Scully, director of news content, for working with the Star’s parent company, Lee Enterprises, to approve the republication of the article. Halla’s book is available on Amazon.
***
Huzzahs and congratulations to Kendall Anne Shifflett, MD, who graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine May 17, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Her honors included induction in the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. Kendall was a standout volleyball, track, and swimming star as well as an A+ student at St. Helena High School, class of 2010. She went on to UCLA and graduated in 2014 with a degree in Physiology. She will serve her internship in internal medicine at UCLA Olive View Hospital, then complete her residency in Dermatology at Broward Regional in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What an amazing young woman!
***
The scholastic accomplishments of Abby Peterson also deserve huzzahs. A political science major, Abby made the spring dean’s list at the University of Utah. Keep it up, Abby!
***
If you’ve ever wanted to serve on a city committee, now is your chance – but you’ll have to hurry. Thursday, June 4, is the deadline to apply for a seat on the Planning Commission (Autumn Anderson’s term is up, if you’re wondering), Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission or St. Helena Public Library Board of Trustees. To apply online, go to cityofsthelena.org, look under “Your Government,” click “Forms,” and then click “Boards and Commission Application.” Appointments are scheduled for the June 23 City Council meeting.
***
Rep. Mike Thompson’s Summer Reading Challenge is back, and it’s open to students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. “Particularly now while our social activity is limited, reading is an incredible way to learn something new, travel to a far-off place and enrich the world around you,” our local congressman says. Sign up at mikethompson.house.gov and find a list of recommended books at ala.org.
***
Speaking of summer reading, the St. Helena Public Library is back in business, even if we can’t yet enter the building. You can place a request at shpl.org or call 963-5244, and you’ll be notified when your order is ready to be picked up from a table on the library parking lot. And if you, like me, checked something out in March and weren’t able to return it by the time the library closed, you can now return it to the book drop near the sidewalk. Items previously checked out are due June 15.
***
I wish you peace in this exceedingly difficult time, Dear Readers.
