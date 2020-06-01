Aunt Helena

Rep. Mike Thompson’s Summer Reading Challenge is back, and it’s open to students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. “Particularly now while our social activity is limited, reading is an incredible way to learn something new, travel to a far-off place and enrich the world around you,” our local congressman says. Sign up at mikethompson.house.gov and find a list of recommended books at ala.org .

Speaking of summer reading, the St. Helena Public Library is back in business, even if we can’t yet enter the building. You can place a request at shpl.org or call 963-5244, and you’ll be notified when your order is ready to be picked up from a table on the library parking lot. And if you, like me, checked something out in March and weren’t able to return it by the time the library closed, you can now return it to the book drop near the sidewalk. Items previously checked out are due June 15.