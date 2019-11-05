A few weeks ago I had the temerity to sit down at the St. Helena Street Piano and plunk out “Mary Had A Little Lamb” somewhere in the vicinity of the key of D. Or maybe it was C – my piano skills could generously be called rudimentary. So long (for now) to the piano, which is spending the winter in Bill Ryan’s garage. Look forward to seeing it back in Lyman Park next April.
***
The Cameo Cinema is offering a sneak peek at this year’s Lunafest mini-film festival on Thursday, Nov. 7. All seven short films are by and about women, and proceeds benefit NEWS, Girls on the Run Napa & Solano, and Soroptimist International. Be sure to grab some Woodhouse chocolates and wine from Karl Lawrence Cellars and Clif Family Winery. There’s a wine reception at 7 p.m., with showtime at 7:30. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.
***
Soroptimist International of St. Helena is already spreading the word about its 43rd annual Crab Feed on Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1. The theme is “Beads & Bling,” so don’t be afraid to get all gussied up. More details are still to come, but the club is already selling tickets at sisthelena.org.
***
Many of us are familiar with St. Helena’s pioneers of the 19th century, but what about the folks who were living here long before that? Learn about local Native American tribes when the Suscol Intertribal Council visits the St. Helena Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. They’ll bring some gorgeous Pomo regalia items as a testament to the artistry of California’s indigenous people. Feel free to bring the kids for what should be a fun and educational event.
***
The Kincade Fire is almost fully contained, and what better way to give thanks for its end than with a spiritual and pastoral “Music on the Mountain” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Pacific Union College Church in Angwin. The hymn and vespers concert will feature LeRoy Peterson on violin, Warren Ashworth on marimba, Sten Bolander on organ, and nature slides by photographer Bob Wilson. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be collected.
***
I’ll leave it to the movie buffs to debate whether Clark Gable/Charles Laughton or Marlon Brando/Trevor Howard did a better job playing the fractious duo of Fletcher Christian and William Bligh. Instead, I’ll trust Jay Greene to tell the real story of the mutiny on the Bounty at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the St. Helena Public Library. Greene’s lecture is sponsored by the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library.
***
The Rasmussen Art Gallery at Pacific Union College will host a free opening reception and talk with painter Davis Perkins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. He considers himself a “traditional landscape painter,” and his work is in permanent collections at the Smithsonian and the Pentagon.
***
There are too many creative fundraisers linked to the Kincade Fire than I can possibly list here, but here’s a good one for wine and animal lovers. CellarPass.com is donating $1 for each winery visit booked on its website to Pets Lifeline, which is providing shelter and medical needs for pets affected by the fire. Even if you’re not booking a winery visit, you can donate to Pets Lifeline at cellarpass.com/sonoma-passport.
***
And of course you can always donate to the American Red Cross by going to redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
***
Would direct mail help your business or nonprofit? Postmaster Lisa Hicks is organizing a Grow Your Business Event from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 8, at the St. Helena Post Office. There will be a live demonstration of the Every Door Direct Mail program. Questions? Call 963-2668.
***
Mea culpa: Calendar confusion last week caused me to misstate the days of the week when Linda Howard and Richard Pallaziol are performing “Two Can Play That Game,” a series of one-act plays, at the White Barn. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. My apologies.