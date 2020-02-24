Aunt Helena

This week: film, drama, mental health, cats, spies, and my first-ever Albert Bierstadt reference. Here we go.
***
Rianda House’s March calendar has an event that’s especially near and dear to me. Editor Dave Stoneberg will talk about the history of the St. Helena Star at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Learn about the old Star building and the editors and publishers of yore, including the great Starr Baldwin. Be sure to RSVP to 963-8555.
***
Did you catch last week’s story about Upstage Napa Valley’s “Time Stands Still”? Rhonda Bowen plays the lead role of a photojournalist recovering from injuries caused by an IED in Iraq. It continues through March 8 at Grace Episcopal Church, and early reviews are strong. General admission tickets are $25 and available at upstagenapavalley.org.
***
Lunafest, the traveling film festival by, about and for women, returns March 19 at the CIA at Copia in Napa. Hosted by Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise, the fun and inspiring evening will begin with a wine reception at 6:30 p.m., with showtime at 7:15. Tickets are $50 and available at lunafest.org (search for the Napa screening).
***
Peter Working’s landscape photos are on display through April 24 at Rianda House. A flyer describes landscapes “with romantic, almost glowing lighting, inspired by 19th-century painter Albert Bierstadt." Peter himself will be on hand for an artist reception at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
***
Mary Stephenson and Lawrence Papale are hosting a “friend-raiser” to benefit Mentis, Napa’s Center for Mental Health Services, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at 2683 Chablis Ct. There’s no obligation – just enjoy some wine and snacks while you learn more about how Mentis is helping the Upvalley. RSVP to Alix at aevans@mentisnapa.org.
***
In January I told you about Antonia Allegra’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Francisco Professional Food Society. The accolades just keep heading her way, quite deservedly. On the same night she received her award, she received a framed Congressional Record statement presented in Congress by Rep. Mike Thompson, naming Toni “Woman of the Year 2020.” Then last week, UC Davis requested her cookbook and viticultural library collection and various writings for its library archives. High praise for a praiseworthy woman.
***
Would you like to do a good deed for a cat? How about for 150 of them? Lots of felines means lots of laundry at We Care Animal Rescue – at least 100 loads per week. The facility’s old washer and dryer have done all they can, but it’s time for a new set for about $2,000. If you’d like to help, go to wecareanimalrescue.org/donate.
***
If you’re enjoying Jay Greene’s Tuesday night lecture series on World War II, you’ll want to hear Jeane Slone’s presentation on “Women Spies of World War II” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the library. Learn about the American women who served their country as spies infiltrating German-occupied Europe. You’ll also hear about the 127 American women who fought gender discrimination while serving as war correspondents.