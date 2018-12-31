Happy New Year, Dear Readers! It’s still Dec. 31 as I write this, and I’m already anticipating my annual New Year’s routine: fixing myself a mug of tea, vowing to stay up until midnight – and then haplessly falling asleep at my usual 8:00 bedtime. Now that’s a party!
***
My first huzzahs of 2019 go to St. Helena’s American Legion Post 199 for donating $5,000 to the American Legion Post 259 in Gridley, to support victims of the Camp Fire in and around Paradise. A supremely classy gesture by our local vets.
***
Silo’s, one of the best venues to catch St. Helena pianist extraordinaire Mike Greensill in action, is no more. Fortunately for his fans, Mike has a new weekly gig lined up performing for Sunday Brunch at the Blue Note at the Napa Valley Opera House in Napa. His first show will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. He’ll be off Jan. 13, but back every week starting Jan. 20.
***
Tom Del Beccaro, former chairman of the California Republican Party, will address the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated during their first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 14, at the American Legion Hall on Madrona. Del Beccaro was party chairman from 2011 to 2013, and two years later he wrote a book aptly titled “The Divided Era: How We Got Here and the Keys to America’s Reconciliation.” There’s a meet-and-greet at 11:30, with the meeting starting at noon. To reserve a spot, call Bev Borges at 963-3148 by Wednesday, Jan. 9.
***
Jay Greene will present a lecture tied to Rianda House’s watercolor exhibit, “The Stone Bridges of Napa County,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Rianda. The Napa Valley Heritage Fund commissioned nine local artists to render nine historic bridges, and the results are on display at Rianda. My favorite is the Pope Street bridge, although I’ll admit to a shameless St. Helena bias.
***
At the time of this writing, the Cameo Cinema’s January schedule still has a tantalizing gap between Jan. 4 and 10, which got me thinking about proprietor Cathy Buck’s tradition of showing Oscar nominees in January and early February. Will Netflix let her bring back the fantastic “Roma,” which was the best movie I’ve seen all year? “The Favourite,” perhaps? A few more screenings of acclaimed blockbusters like “A Star Is Born” or “Black Panther”? This is a wonderful time of year for movie buffs, so keep an eye on cameocinema.com.
***
My mailbag is always awfully light around the holidays, when people seem to prefer spending time with their families rather than putting on the sorts of community events on which this column thrives. So please indulge me as I bring you news from Middletown, where Minnie Cannon Elementary held its “Holiday Sing” competition for the Livermore Scholarship program on Dec. 17. The winners were second-graders Jimmy Reynolds (“Silent Night”) and third-grader Phoebe Jessen (“We Three Kings”), who will each receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Former teacher Reakor Deacon and his wife Saro assisted, with production by Pari Livermore, Veronica McGee, Michele Mackey and Donna Barnette. St. Helenans, take note. Wouldn’t this be a lovely event for our youngsters?
***
A few weeks ago I marked the passing of former Star editor Doug Ernst. For those of you wondering how to obtain a copy of Doug’s book, which was mentioned in a few of the articles about him, it hasn’t been published yet, but the family says it will be released in 2019. “Willi and Pauli: How Faith and Love Beat the Nazis” is the sure-to-be-inspiring story of how Doug’s parents’ love endured during the Holocaust. I’ll let you know when it’s been published and how to find it.