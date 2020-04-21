Aunt Helena

I have lots to share this week, starting with an important math problem facing our country. it starts with 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 ...
***
The U.S. census is underway, and we all need to be counted. If you don’t believe me, ask Geoff Ellsworth, Anna Chouteau, Norma Ferriz, Julio Olguin, Chris Kreiden, Julie Spencer, or any of the other local notables who’ve recorded short videos explaining why the census is so important – as well as safe, secure, confidential and easy. Find their videos on Napa County’s Youtube channel and be counted at 2020census.gov.
***
If you’re going on a grocery run, don’t forget your mask. As of Monday, Sunshine and Safeway are requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings.
***
If the world as we know it hadn’t been turned on its head, St. Helena artist Layla Fanucci would have been holding exhibitions this year at Charles Krug Winery and the Walter Wickiser Gallery in New York. Alas, both shows have been canceled, but Fanucci has posted a video produced by Nathan Schwab to show the paintings that would have been on display this year. Get your art fix at vimeo.com/409629978.
***
Call me a relentless optimist, but I’ve found that a global pandemic offers the perfect excuse to stay home all day and catch up my reading. My latest literary pleasure has been “The Mirror and the Light,” the long-awaited (and just plain long) final novel in Hilary Mantel’s enthralling series about Thomas Cromwell, who was responsible for procuring and disposing of various wives for King Henry VIII. My fellow bookworms will be delighted to know that Liza Russ, who like so many local workers was temporarily laid off during the shelter-at-home order, is back behind the counter of Main Street Bookmine as of Monday. The catch is that, for obvious health reasons, the store remains closed, so Liza won’t be opening the door for any reason. But she’ll be taking phone orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and leaving your books outside her door for curbside pickup. She’s at 963-1338.
***
The St. Helena Public Library’s website is offering a link to free, live, one-on-one, online tutoring every day from 1 to 10 p.m. through the BrainFuse HelpNow service. Help is available for scholars from kindergarten on up to college. Go to SHPL.org, click the Kids and Teens button, and look for the BrainFuse icon.
***
Every morning the Rianda House team holds a virtual “Daily Huddle,” and they always start by sharing a Silver Lining – something they’re particularly grateful for. What’s your Silver Lining today? Is there something that makes you feel thankful amidst the general anxiety of the pandemic? Share your Silver Lining by mailing a postcard to Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574.
***
And how about creating a Silver Lining for a St. Helena business by participating in the Chamber of Commerce’s Gift Card Challenge? So far the effort has raised $17,000 at a time when businesses are suffering as never before. Find details at sthelena.com/store.
***
My condolences to the family and friends of Dave Kernberger, a stalwart supporter of Rianda House, who died Thursday. His wit, charm, intelligence and generosity won’t be forgotten.
