Aunt Helena

If the world as we know it hadn’t been turned on its head, St. Helena artist Layla Fanucci would have been holding exhibitions this year at Charles Krug Winery and the Walter Wickiser Gallery in New York. Alas, both shows have been canceled, but Fanucci has posted a video produced by Nathan Schwab to show the paintings that would have been on display this year. Get your art fix at vimeo.com/409629978 .

Call me a relentless optimist, but I’ve found that a global pandemic offers the perfect excuse to stay home all day and catch up my reading. My latest literary pleasure has been “The Mirror and the Light,” the long-awaited (and just plain long) final novel in Hilary Mantel’s enthralling series about Thomas Cromwell, who was responsible for procuring and disposing of various wives for King Henry VIII. My fellow bookworms will be delighted to know that Liza Russ, who like so many local workers was temporarily laid off during the shelter-at-home order, is back behind the counter of Main Street Bookmine as of Monday. The catch is that, for obvious health reasons, the store remains closed, so Liza won’t be opening the door for any reason. But she’ll be taking phone orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and leaving your books outside her door for curbside pickup. She’s at 963-1338.