Aunt Helena

Here’s something that never would have occurred to me, but it sure has to the U.S. Postal Service: Dogs are more likely to attack carriers during school closures. Why? Because children tend to rush out the door when they see a mail carrier, and Fluffy tends to follow right behind, creating more potential for unfortunate canine-on-carrier violence. The solution, the Postal Service says, is to wait for the carrier to leave the area before you open the door to retrieve your mail or package. If you must open the door, keep Fluffy in hand until the carrier has safely cleared the area.

It should come as no surprise that the April 30 fundraiser for the UpValley Family Centers, Napa’s Notorious Nightclub, has been postponed. Tickets are still for sale though, and as soon as I have a new date I’ll pass it on.

I hate to end on a sour note, but I suppose it’s fitting to do so in such sour times. PG&E is warning us to beware of scammers taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to make a few illicit bucks. The scammers, often using “spoofing” technology to make it appear as if the call is coming from PG&E, threaten to shut down customers’ power unless they fork over money. In fact, PG&E has put a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment, so any threats to the contrary are totally fraudulent. If you receive a fishy call, notify the St. Helena Police Department at 967-2850 and PG&E at 1 (800) 743-500 or pge.com/scams.

