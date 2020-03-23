Aunt Helena

I ventured out to buy groceries on Monday -- what surreal sights downtown! “Closed – See You Soon” on the Cameo marquee. Upbeat music audible inside the very obviously closed Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company. Signs on the door of business after business: closed, visit our website, call for delivery, we’ve gone virtual. Deserted sidewalks. The only sign of life was a comforting one indeed: As I waited to cross the street, a friend stopped his car to greet me warmly (from a safe distance) and wish me the best. We’re still a community, Dear Readers, even if most of us have “gone virtual.”
The St. Helena Public Library might be closed, but it’s still offering online resources for kids and families stuck at home. There are educational activities for young learners, live tutoring assistance and study guides for grades K-12, and multimedia dimensions to enhance the experience of reading books for children and young adults. Go to SHPL.org, click “Resources,” and then scroll down to the “Resources For Students” tab.
Thanks to the St. Helena Unified School District and Trinchero Napa Valley for donating N95 masks last week to Adventist Health St. Helena. The hospital is accepting new medical or N95 masks, which can be dropped off at the main entrance. “We are grateful for our community coming together in these uncertain times,” the St. Helena Hospital Foundation wrote on Facebook. I also heard that PG&E donated nearly 1 million masks to the state for distribution to hospitals and first responders. Wow!
Unfortunately, not all hospitals are so fortunate. With N95 masks in short supply, nurses around the country have put out a call for cloth masks. Beth Lincoln sends word that the Crazy Quilters of Napa Valley are working “at a frantic pace” to produce reusable masks to donate to nurses, seniors, businesses and health care facilities. There’s a good pattern on instructables.com.
All this extra time at home is bound to affect your electricity bill, right? PG&E offers some helpful tips to manage your energy consumption: Keep your thermostat at 68 when you’re awake and 58 when you’re asleep, use a sweater or a blanket to stay warm, use natural light instead of lamps whenever possible, unplug small electrical appliances when you’re not using them, and try turning down the brightness on your TV, since the factory setting is designed for the garishly bright confines of an electronics store.
Like a lot of local restaurants, Gott’s is open for pickup and delivery. But there’s a twist: All proceeds are going straight to employees. Thanks to Joel Gott for this generous gesture.
Here’s something that never would have occurred to me, but it sure has to the U.S. Postal Service: Dogs are more likely to attack carriers during school closures. Why? Because children tend to rush out the door when they see a mail carrier, and Fluffy tends to follow right behind, creating more potential for unfortunate canine-on-carrier violence. The solution, the Postal Service says, is to wait for the carrier to leave the area before you open the door to retrieve your mail or package. If you must open the door, keep Fluffy in hand until the carrier has safely cleared the area.
It should come as no surprise that the April 30 fundraiser for the UpValley Family Centers, Napa’s Notorious Nightclub, has been postponed. Tickets are still for sale though, and as soon as I have a new date I’ll pass it on.
I hate to end on a sour note, but I suppose it’s fitting to do so in such sour times. PG&E is warning us to beware of scammers taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to make a few illicit bucks. The scammers, often using “spoofing” technology to make it appear as if the call is coming from PG&E, threaten to shut down customers’ power unless they fork over money. In fact, PG&E has put a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment, so any threats to the contrary are totally fraudulent. If you receive a fishy call, notify the St. Helena Police Department at 967-2850 and PG&E at 1 (800) 743-500 or pge.com/scams.