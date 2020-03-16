Aunt Helena

What ominous and uncertain times, Dear Readers. I’m heeding health experts’ advice to stay six feet away from other people and avoid large gatherings – not that any of them are happening anyway. But that conflicts with my natural inclination to get together with my friends and patronize local businesses during what must be a devastating time for them. I wish I had pat solutions to that conundrum, but I don’t. Let’s all err on the side of caution, especially for the sake of our vulnerable senior population (shyly raises hand). Even if we can’t be together physically, we can still remain a community in a deeper sense – at least I hope so.
If you’re planning to attend an event I’ve mentioned in the last few weeks, call the venue to make sure it’s still happening. Still happening, at least as of Monday, is “Unreturn’d: An Englishwoman’s Love for Walt Whitman” at 8 p.m. April 25 and 4 p.m. April 26 at the White Barn. Poor Anne Gilchrist. The Englishwoman writes a laudatory article about the great poet’s work, he sends her an appreciative letter, and she falls in love with him sight unseen – having no clue that the shy Mr. Whitman had zero romantic interest in women. The reader’s-theater-style production explores their unusual friendship. Tickets are $30 at thewhitebarn.org.
Rianda House has pstponed classes and events, at least through Friday, but the center is still open during its regular weekday hours of 9 to 5. An extra-big thanks to the volunteer greeters who collectively spoke with more than 375 guests last Thursday and Friday to check in and offer an update on the postponed events. Word is, the ever-resourceful Rianda House is cooking up some virtual classes to keep folks connected, learning and enjoying life. Stay tuned …
I’ve never met artist Simon Bull, whose colorful paintings are impossible to miss as you walk past the MEUSE Gallery in the former Goodman’s storefront, but he must be a solid fellow. Moved by the fear and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Simon plans to give away $2 million (that’s not a typo) worth of original calligraphic sketches of birds to all who want them. He already gave away $400,000 worth in the first 24 hours of what he’s calling the Great Art Giveaway. To find out more or claim a free piece of art for yourself, go to meusegallery.com.
Tuesday, March 24, is the big day for Give Big, the annual virtual fundraiser for the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and the parent groups. Your donation, no matter its size, will help inspire local students through fun field trips, guest speakers and special projects. Even if you can’t afford to give big, please give something at givebigsthelena.org.
A friend relates a heartbreaking anecdote about the price of social distancing in a close-knit small town. Two energetic youngsters show up at his door to solicit money for their cause (maybe Give Big?). My friend, a total softie who never turns down a good cause, waved them off without opening his door. “This was painful,” he says. Parents, please teach your kids about social distancing and encourage them not to raise funds door-to-door right now.