Aunt Helena

What ominous and uncertain times, Dear Readers. I’m heeding health experts’ advice to stay six feet away from other people and avoid large gatherings – not that any of them are happening anyway. But that conflicts with my natural inclination to get together with my friends and patronize local businesses during what must be a devastating time for them. I wish I had pat solutions to that conundrum, but I don’t. Let’s all err on the side of caution, especially for the sake of our vulnerable senior population (shyly raises hand). Even if we can’t be together physically, we can still remain a community in a deeper sense – at least I hope so.