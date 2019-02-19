World-class coffee shop? Check. World-class bakery, bookstore, library, schools, restaurants, wineries, etc.? Check. Why does St. Helena have everything in the world except for a history center?
Establishing a permanent home is still the St. Helena Historical Society’s top objective, and this year a pair of new leaders has taken the reins. Sue Wood Clark is the new board president, and Stephen Taplin is vice president. Outgoing President Susanne Salvestrin is still serving on the board. Give your best to Sue and Stephen at the nonprofit’s History Becomes Art event on March 9 at Brasswood.
This sounds like a fascinating event – and free to boot! Dr. Claire Barnett will present a lecture on “Your Brain on Mosaic” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Nimbus Arts. Barnett is a mosaic artist and family physician who has used the technique of mosaic-making in her practice. She will delve into the neurobiology of mosaic-making and how it can help the brain process information and emotions, especially in reaction to trauma and grief. Register at NimbusArts.org.
‘Tis the season of fall honor roll announcements, which typically means an appearance by the studious Tara Beltrami. Tara is in the hospitality and tourism management program at Rochester Institute of Technology, where she earned a spot on the Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.4 or better. This isn’t the first time I’ve highlighted Tara’s academic achievements, and I’m glad to see she’s still making her family and her home town proud.
The city’s SHINE newsletter included a reminder about the city’s zero-interest, 30-year home repair loans for low-income households. If you make below 80 percent of the area’s median income – which translates into $73,450 for a family of four – you could qualify for money to fix up your house. For details, visit cityofnapa.org/204/Housing-Rehabilitation.
In related news, the city is organizing a Q&A session about its CARES water and wastewater subsidy program available to low-income residential customers. Qualifying customers get 50 percent off their water/wastewater base rates. To learn more, attend the Q&A at 4 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the St. Helena Public Library, or call 968-2745.
Cellist and music educator Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson knows the secret to playing any popular song you wish on a fretted instrument, and he’s getting ready to share it during “Five Chord Fretboard Geometry Made Simple” at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena. Says the college, “By learning five basic chord forms (C-A-G-E-D) and their corresponding pentatonic scale in major and minor, students will quickly and easily learn to play any song.” The class will be on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon from March 23 through April 13. Registration is $110, plus a required textbook available for $10 (ebook) or $20 (paper). Students should register at napavalley.edu and bring their own instruments to each class.
Remember last year’s feature story about the dog park at Wappo Park? Well, the Parks & Recreation Department is looking for park patrons to form a Dog Park Community Group to gather suggestions to improve the park and organize some fun activities. Contact Andre Pichly at 967-2798 or apichly@cityofsthelena.org.
Spotted enjoying lunch at Villa Corona on Monday: Star sports correspondent Garrett Whitt and former Star/Calistogan sports reporter Vince D’Adamo. Now working for Alhambra, Vince is a union man, so he had Presidents’ Day off. Vince is a cheerful fellow who’s always quick with a joke, and it was a pleasure to see him in town. By the way, check out his blog at vincedadamo.blogspot.com, where he still writes about local sports.