If you've lived in St. Helena for a significant period of time, chances are you have an opinion about the future of City Hall or the library. Now the city is giving us an opportunity to share those opinions. Read on ...
The city has launched on online survey gathering input on the library, a potential new City Hall, and potential recreation/community facilities. The city hosted an open house on June 20-21, and now they’re following up with the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/civicsthelenasurvey. It took me 13 minutes to complete, so we’re not talking about a massive investment of time here – especially considering the importance of the topic. It’s one of those surveys that asks you to checkmark all the things that are important to you (easy, right?), and then rank them, which is a lot harder. Another question asks whether the new City Hall belongs at the current site or near the library. I found the experience very thought-provoking, and I can’t wait to see the results. The survey, which is also available in Spanish, will be online until Wednesday, July 31.
Congratulations to Kim Phinney, the only Upvalley representative on the 2019-2020 Napa County Grand Jury. The oversight group operates under the auspices of Napa Superior Court and investigates local government operations. The previous Grand Jury issued a detailed examination of St. Helena in June. Phinney is a member of the new Grand Jury that took office on July 16. Best of luck, Kim.
Congratulations of a very different sort to Emma Salvestrin, a student at Belmont University in Tennessee, who spent part of the summer studying in Jamaica. Doesn’t that sound like fun? I’m sure she’ll have some wonderful stories to share.
Speaking of young folks traveling abroad, Rep. Mike Thompson’s office is accepting nominations to the country’s military service academies: the Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, West Point, and the Naval Academy. The opportunity is available to students between the ages of 17 and 23 who live in Thompson’s Fifth Congressional District. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 14, followed by interviews in November and final nominations in December. To learn more, visit mikethompson.house.gov or call the congressman’s Santa Rosa office at 542-7182.
One of our faithful Star subscribers called on Monday to give much-deserved kudos to Francisco Ortiz, who is one of the helpful employees manning the counters at the St. Helena Post Office. The caller, who didn’t want her name used, said she was waiting in line to mail a package but then needed an apartment number to complete the address. She didn’t have it at that moment, but said she’d get it shortly. She asked if she could leave the package with Ortiz, who assented. It was a few hours later when the caller got the apartment number and left a message on Ortiz’s cellphone. At that time, Ortiz was walking through her neighborhood on his lunch break, went up to her front door and rang the bell, seeking the information. The caller was blown away … saying that Ortiz gave her customer service that was beyond compare. You may remember a few years ago, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce honored Francisco as “Employee of the Year.”
Alas, if only St. Helena had an art walk. But we don’t, so the next best thing is the Napa Art Walk “Sense of Place” exhibit in downtown Napa. There will be an artists' reception at 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, with a guided tour starting at the corner of First and School streets at 6 p.m.
Remember when cartoonist Joan Martens took a two-year leave of absence and Mason McCarty’s work appeared on the Star’s opinion page? Mason sends a sweet personal update: He’s now the proud father of 16-month-old twin girls. They love to climb everything – chairs, the couch, the oven door, the gates that are supposed to corral them, you name it. “We have to lock doors because they can open them,” Mason says. “Being in the bathroom is like hiding from a horde of zombies pounding on the door to get in.” Hold the door, Mason! Congratulations and best wishes.