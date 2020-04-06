Aunt Helena

I’m trying to focus primarily on good news this week. But first, pardon me while I gross you out. It’s for a good cause.
***
Those oh-so-useful sanitary wipes look just like paper. Toilet paper can be flushed down the drain. Ergo, wipes are flushable too. Right? Wrong, wrong, wrong, says the City of St. Helena, which is pleading with residents and businesses not to flush wipes towels and tissues down the toilet – not even if the package says “flushable.” Those pesky wipes have a way of clinging to the gobs of fat, oil, grease and even tree roots that inhabit our sewer pipes, obstructing the flow of sewage and creating a disgusting mess for our Public Works staff. If the wipes manage to get past those obstacles, “they weave together and create giant rags which get stuck in pumps, collection systems, and motors, causing backups and equipment failures,” in the surprisingly vivid prose of a city press release. If you’re unlucky, the wipes might even clog your own sewer lines at your house. Solution? Throw them in the trash, not the toilet.
***
Very well then, on to the good news. Police Officer Melissa Brown was spotted volunteering at the St. Helena Community Food Pantry, alongside police volunteers David and Linda Williams. I hear she’s also been helping the St. Helena Unified School District hand out free meals in front of Vintage Hall, an experience she calls “really rewarding.” Your kindness is appreciated, Officer Brown.
***
PG&E residential customers are receiving the semi-annual California Climate Credit on their April bills. If you receive gas and electric service from PG&E, you’ll see a credit of $62.91, which is helpful at a time when most of us are home all day and using those utilities more than usual.
***
The Cameo Cinema is ramping up its “Virtual Cinema” offerings, with screenings, lectures and discussions you can enjoy while sheltering at home. Once you rent a movie for $12, you can stream it at your convenience. Tickets are on sale now for "The Traitor," “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” “The Whistlers,” “The Etruscan Smile” and “Balloon.” Find details at cameocinema.com.
***
Perry Butler of Napa Soul and (previously) Footcandy heard about a cute idea to entertain kids: teddy bears. Perry put one in his storefront at 1154 Main and at Napa Soul at 1343 Spring. He hopes other merchants get in on the act. He says teddy bear hunts are a fun way to give kids a thrill when they’re outside getting fresh air – and, of course, practicing their social distancing.
***
Wayne Armstrong dropped by his Patina jewelry store on March 30 and found that a few local angels (Wayne’s word) had left an envelope with cash for his employees. These kind customers said they wanted to support the employees at their favorite stores. What a kind gesture at a time when so many workers aren’t receiving a paycheck. There’s also the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Gift Card Challenge, where you can buy a gift certificate to your favorite store and cash it in later once the coronavirus has run its course.
***
St. Helena High School teacher Evan Blasingame has been known to enthrall an AP History class, reel in a largemouth bass, coach an Academic Decathlon team to victory, and study toward a master’s degree in his spare time. If I were to learn that he spends his Saturday nights donning tights and a mask to fight crime on the mean streets of St. Helena, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised. So heed this civics-minded advice he’s been giving his students during the pandemic: “Hey everyone! I hope you are all staying safe and healthy, that is priority number one. Remember that a big part of American constitutionalism is republican virtue. In order to have (and keep) a republic, citizens have a responsibility to look out for each other and make individual sacrifices in order to preserve the common good. In the context of the current pandemic, that means ‘social distancing.’ The fewer opportunities we give the virus to transmit from person to person, the better everyone will be.”
***
For the next few weeks I’m going to try something new. Since we’re all cooped up at home, I’m going to end each column with recommendations (and, if you’re reading this online, links) for funny videos you can watch at home. My friends have recommended Steve Martin on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show, stand-up comedy by Kathleen Madison, and Monty Python’s “Argument Clinic” sketch. Do you have a short, silly and clean clip you’d like me to recommend next week? Email a link to Dave Stoneberg at editor@sthelenastar.com.
