Aunt Helena

St. Helena High School teacher Evan Blasingame has been known to enthrall an AP History class, reel in a largemouth bass, coach an Academic Decathlon team to victory, and study toward a master’s degree in his spare time. If I were to learn that he spends his Saturday nights donning tights and a mask to fight crime on the mean streets of St. Helena, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised. So heed this civics-minded advice he’s been giving his students during the pandemic: “Hey everyone! I hope you are all staying safe and healthy, that is priority number one. Remember that a big part of American constitutionalism is republican virtue. In order to have (and keep) a republic, citizens have a responsibility to look out for each other and make individual sacrifices in order to preserve the common good. In the context of the current pandemic, that means ‘social distancing.’ The fewer opportunities we give the virus to transmit from person to person, the better everyone will be.”