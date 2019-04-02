Enjoy those wildflowers, Dear Readers. Consider them a reward for all those rainy days we’ve had over the last few months.
***
Did you miss the recent open house on St. Helena's streetscape project? It's not too late to share your thoughts. The city's consultants have posted a 10-minute online survey at gatesandassociates.typeform.com/to/goxO6q. It's easy -- just checkmark the images and concepts you like. (It took me less than five minutes.)
***
Most of us have heard of “Treasure Island” and “Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde,” but Robert Louis Stevenson’s equally delightful “A Child’s Garden of Verses” doesn’t get enough love. So kudos to the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum for holding the annual Stevenson Poetry Night, which returns at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the St. Helena Public Library. The event is part of Arts in April, and it will be emceed by Napa County Poet Laureate Jeremy Benson. You’re invited to recite a favorite poem, perform a piece of your own, or just sit back and listen. To guarantee a performance slot, email office@stevensonmuseum.org or call 963-3757. If you don’t register in advance, arrive by 6:15 to sign up for any remaining slots.
***
Jay Greene’s series of historical lectures continues with “A Nation Bound By Iron: The Building of the Transcontinental Railroad” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the St. Helena Public Library. Jay will explore how the railroad, a triumph of engineering and political will, helped bring together the country after the Civil War.
***
Also at the library, Upstage Napa Valley is performing a dramatic reading of Orson Welles’ infamous radio broadcast of “The War of the Worlds,” which caused quite a stir 80 years ago. The event starts with appetizers and wine at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, followed by a reading of the play. Thanks to the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, for sponsoring this show and the Jay Greene lecture.
***
Local movie fans are sure to be intrigued by “Wine Country,” the new Amy Poehler-Maya Rudolph comedy premiering May 10 on Netflix. The movie, as you might remember, was shot in Calistoga last year. And if you watch it very carefully, you might spot the paintings of local artist Paul Youngman, whose work was also seen in the movie “Bottle Shock.” Youngman’s landscapes, seascapes, coastal scenes and more are on display at the Lee Youngman Galleries, 1360 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga.
***
Get ready to hear a lot about Measure F, the June 4 ballot measure that would introduce rent stabilization at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park. You’ll surely be seeing ads, yard signs and letters to the editor for and against the measure, but if you just want the facts, the city is holding an informational workshop on the matter at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the firehouse.
***
File under “The more things change the more they stay the same”: Mariam Hansen from the St. Helena Historical Society sent us an image of the Star’s front page from July 18, 1963 with the banner headline “Retail Expert Pinpoints Business Problems In St. Helena.” One of the problems? New competition in the form of large shopping centers. The consultant, William Gonser, recommended being smart with inventory, providing more parking, fostering more cooperation between landlords and tenants, and focusing on customer relations. And the Star couldn’t resist noting that “Gonser also praised the STAR and STAR SHOPPING NEWS as an excellent vehicle for advertising and promotion."