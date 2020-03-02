Aunt Helena

Let’s start with good news for history buffs. The Feb. 20 Star profiled the unforgettable Howard Halla , a quintessential member of the Greatest Generation who flew bombers over Japanese-occupied China during World War II. The story noted that Halla’s book would be available on Amazon “shortly,” and as of last week it’s up for sale . The full name is “Skies Over China: Accounts of the Chinese American Composite Wing, 1943-1945,” but if you simply search for “Skies Over China” it should pop right up. Say, wouldn’t it be swell to hold a book signing with the 100-year-old Howard? Let’s hope …

The St. Helena Police Department’s next “Cup with a Cop” will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company at the corner of Oak and Adams. If your only contact with local law enforcement occurs when you spot flashing red and blue lights behind you as you zip down Spring Street, you might not know that our police force is made up of friendly and perfectly pleasant men and women. This is a good chance to get to know them without having to hand over your license, registration and proof of insurance.