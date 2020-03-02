Aunt Helena

Let’s start with good news for history buffs. The Feb. 20 Star profiled the unforgettable Howard Halla, a quintessential member of the Greatest Generation who flew bombers over Japanese-occupied China during World War II. The story noted that Halla’s book would be available on Amazon “shortly,” and as of last week it’s up for sale. The full name is “Skies Over China: Accounts of the Chinese American Composite Wing, 1943-1945,” but if you simply search for “Skies Over China” it should pop right up. Say, wouldn’t it be swell to hold a book signing with the 100-year-old Howard? Let’s hope …
The St. Helena Police Department’s next “Cup with a Cop” will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company at the corner of Oak and Adams. If your only contact with local law enforcement occurs when you spot flashing red and blue lights behind you as you zip down Spring Street, you might not know that our police force is made up of friendly and perfectly pleasant men and women. This is a good chance to get to know them without having to hand over your license, registration and proof of insurance.
Nothing says St. Helena and St. Patrick's Day like Kith & Kin at the White Barn. The Napa Valley’s favorite Celtic band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13. The lineup features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran, Michael Waterson, and enough good-humored Irish blarney to get you geared up for St. Patrick’s Day the following Tuesday. The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. As I always advise newcomers, drive until you’re certain you’ve gone too far, and then you’ll see the entrance on your left. Tickets are $30 at thewhitebarn.org.
Do you have a little shelf devoted to books on wine? Well, make some room. Lucia Albino Gilbert and John C. Gilbert have released “Women Winemakers: Personal Odysseys,” based on interviews with nearly 150 winemakers in California, Europe and New Zealand. “I’ve been following Lucia and John’s research from the beginning and am grateful for their long, inclusive, birds-eye view of women in the winemaking profession,” says St. Helena winemaker Cathy Corison. “A week seldom goes by when I don’t quote their statistics.” Look for a copy in wine tasting rooms, bookstores and on Amazon.
Speaking of bookstores, the Register reported that Copperfield’s Books in Napa is moving from its spot in the Bel Aire Plaza to the First Street Napa development downtown, just across the street from where it started 30 years ago. Between the Bookmines in Napa and St. Helena and the Copperfield’s stores in Napa and Calistoga, bibliophiles should feel right at home in the Napa Valley.
“I’ll take ‘Exotic Musical Instruments’ for $1,000, Alex.” “This 21-string instrument common in West Africa is a cross between a lute and a harp.” Any guesses, Dear Readers? I would have been stumped too. The correct response is “What is a kora?” Sean Gaskell learned to play the kora during multiple trips to his homeland in Gambia. Having played at music festivals in Gambia, Senegal and the U.S., Sean will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the St. Helena Public Library.
It might be just outside the city limits, but Meadowood Napa Valley is still a feather in St. Helena’s cap. For the third year in a row, Forbes Travel Guide has awarded Meadowood five stars for its hotel, restaurant and spa – one of only 12 hotels in the world to win that Triple Crown. The height of luxury in our own backyard.
Flip your calendar to April and take note of “Napa’s Notorious Nightclub,” benefiting the UpValley Family Centers, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House. The dance band Notorious will evoke nostalgic memories with chart-topping tunes from days gone by. Tickets are $49 (or $99 for VIP) and available at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/danceparty.