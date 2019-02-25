I hope you’re either enjoying or enduring all this rain. If the water ever starts to rise a little too high for comfort, remember that the city has sandbag stations at the end of Adams Street and at Crane Park.
During these next two March weekends, there's nothing better than seeing the Upstage Napa Valley's performance of "Mauritius." It plays Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the next two weeks at Grace Episcopal Church, right here on Spring Street. Sharie Renault is artistic director for this production, which includes a terrific cast of five -- Danielle Devitt, Gabriel Frey, Bruce Miroglio, David Foushee and Kelly Berryman. When you go, you're in for a real treat -- and a production that will keep you thinking for many hours. It did me, and now all I have to do is find out more about philatelists. Google, here I come ...
The month of March brings a new series of programs at the St. Helena Public Library. First up is a pair of free children’s drawing workshops on Tuesday, March 5. Both are led by art instructor Barbara Golden. The first one, at 3:30 p.m., covers 3D Trick Art and is appropriate for ages 8 and up. The second, at 5:15 p.m., covers Comic Drawing (i.e. manga, Pokemon, Neopets) and is appropriate for ages 6 and up. All materials are provided, but you must register in advance by calling 963-5244 or dropping by the children’s desk (tell children’s librarian Leslie Stanton I said hi).
Someone alert fishing columnist Bill Ryan! The library’s next event is about the collapse of the cod fishery off the coast of Newfoundland. A Canadian government moratorium abruptly ended a 500-year fishing tradition and put 30,000 Newfoundlanders out of work. Photographer Andrew Lincoln and anthropologist George Gmelch were there to document the effects on Newfoundland’s rural communities.Learn about their findings during a reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the library. The library’s Friends & Foundation will provide refreshments.
The Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated will hold their next meeting on Monday, March 11, at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave. The meet-and-greet is from 11:30 to noon, followed by the noon meeting featuring speaker Larry Green, chairman of the Napa County Republican Central Committee. For reservations, call 963-3148 by March 6.
There are still tickets available for NapaShakes’ presentation of the Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre production of “Twelfth Night” at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Directed by Emma Rice, this performance of “Twelfth Night” was recorded live in 2017 and has never been shown in a cinema anywhere in the world – until now. Like Rice’s Bollywood-inspired production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” this one takes an irreverent approach to Shakespeare’s comedy, with musical influences from disco, punk, rock, tango and Scottish folk, and a cast that blends seasoned Shakespeareans with comic actors and a cabaret star who goes by the name of La Gateau Chocolat and sports a gold caftan that’s impossible to overlook. Tickets are $25 and available at cameocinema.com and at the Cameo box office.
The St. Helena City Council has been appointing folks right and left lately, including David Knudsen to the council and Autumn Anderson to the Planning Commission. But there’s one spot on the Parks and Recreation Commission that nobody has stepped up to fill. How about giving it a shot? The council is scheduled to appoint someone on March 26, so get your application in by March 15. Go to cityofsthelena.org and search under “Forms and Permits” or contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.
Ron Graybill, author of “Mission to Black America,” will present a free lecture at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Pacific Union College’s Paulin Hall. Graybill will draw on his experience as a professor, journalist, historian, editor and pastor to discuss “James Edson White: Flawed Hero.” White is the son of Ellen G. White, the co-founder of the Seventh-day Adventist Church who lived at Elmshaven for many years. “I’ll be presenting on the paternalistic racism which characterized most social action by whites during the late 19th century,” Graybill said in a statement issued by the college. “To do this I will be examining closely the story of the life of James Edson White, with emphasis on his pioneer evangelistic, educational, and humanitarian work among Mississippi Blacks during this era.”
There’s no easy way to talk about death, Dear Readers, but we can’t avoid the topic forever. Honoring Choices Napa Valley will present a screening and discussion of “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Rianda House. After a showing of the PBS documentary, Karen Zanetell will lead a discussion about how to control our own health care decisions. Attendance is free, but please RSVP to 963-8555.