Wonderful news on the heels of last week’s cover story about Kith & Kin, our local Irish band. The White Barn has added a second 30th anniversary show at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, the 4 p.m. show having sold out. Get your tickets at thewhitebarn.org and prepare for an evening of merriment, blarney and fond memories of the late John Kelley, courtesy of Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Ann Gilleran, Linda Howard and Michael Waterson.
***
With March comes another opportunity to Give Big to the nonprofit groups supporting the St. Helena Unified School District. March 24 is the “Big” day of fundraising, although donations can be made already at givebigsthelena.org. The parent groups and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation will use the proceeds to fund educational enhancements (field trips, guest speakers, special projects, etc.) during the 2019-2020 school year.
***
St. Helena and Calistoga high school students 16 years or older are eligible for Fields of Opportunity, a mentorship program for young people interested in pursuing a career in the vineyard and wine industry. During an eight-week paid mentorship from June 10 through Aug. 2, each student will work with two partner organizations learning vineyard management, ag mechanics, customer service, viticulture, safety, human resources, winery and cellar work, and much more. The program is a collaboration among the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, and the St. Helena, Calistoga and Napa Valley school districts. The deadline is March 15 to apply at bit.ly/fieldsofopportunity.
***
I can’t count the number of captivating and gorgeously composed photos feature writer Carolyn Younger contributed to the Star over the years. Now retired, Carolyn has turned her keen photographic eye to the natural world and become active in the Napa Valley Photographic Society. She’s one of the photographers featured at a group show, “Savoring the Moment,” continuing through June 10 at the Napa Valley College Upvalley campus on College Avenue in St. Helena. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
***
The Great Decisions seminar is returning to Rianda House with a 7-week series starting at 4:30 Thursday, March 14. Facilitated by Jim Haslip, each class focuses on a different topic that shapes U.S. foreign policy. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $25 (which includes a textbook and materials) or $35 for a couple with a shared book. A donation of $5 per class to Rianda House is appreciated. Call 963-8555.
***
Here’s one for my readers who are already in spring cleaning mode. Brooks Palmer is giving a free presentation on “clutter busting” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the St. Helena Public Library. Palmer is a motivational speaker, professional organizer and author of two books on de-cluttering one’s life. His appearance is sponsored by the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library.
***
Let’s give a round of applause and a hearty chorus of meows to the anonymous donor who has pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations to We Care Animal Rescue before May 31. Donations help with vet costs, medication, prescription foods, dental care and surgeries for 200-plus felines and a handful of vastly outnumbered but safely sequestered dogs. Stop by the shelter between 1 and 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, call 963-7044, or donate online at wecareanimalrescue.org.
***
Well, one atmospheric river in the books and another one on the way. Missy Doran sends word that her weather station on Spring Mountain got 11.5 inches of rain during last week’s storm. She said Stu Smith got a similar reading, also on Spring Mountain. Let’s be thankful we made it through without any horrendous flooding – and send our prayers to our neighbors along the Russian River who weren’t as lucky. If you can spare some money for relief efforts, go to gofundme.com/cause/russianriver-flooding.