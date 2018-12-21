How satisfying to see the beaming face of Norma Ferriz on the front page of last week’s Star. The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce got it right with its Celebrate St. Helena awards: Norma for Citizen of the Year, Wayne and Marcus' Pennyweight for Business of the Year, Stephanie Iacobacci for Employee of the Year, and St. Helena Preschool for All for Nonprofit of the Year. Congratulations to each one, and stay tuned for details about the Celebrate St. Helena luncheon.
***
Speaking of awards, the American Red Cross of the California Northwest is seeking nominations for its 2019 Heroes Breakfast, honoring people who’ve “shown courage, dedication, and character through acts of heroism and kindness.” The categories are Animal Hero, Disaster Services Hero, Environment Hero, First Responder Hero, Healthcare Hero, Humanitarian Hero – Adult, Humanitarian Hero – Youth, and Service to the Armed Forces Hero. Submit nominations by Feb. 15 at redcross.org/CalNWHeroes.
***
It can be tempting to look down one’s nose at Yountville, or at least look at our southern neighbor as a cautionary tale about the perils of embracing tourism too ardently. But even the most diehard St. Helena booster has to admit that Yountville comes up with some good ideas once in a while, such as the Art Walk and the second annual Yountville Int’l Short Film Festival, set for Feb. 7-10. Three pop-up cinemas will show more than 100 short films from around the world. A festival pass costs a perfectly reasonable $60, with other passes available at lower and higher price points. Read all about it at YISFF.com.
***
The White Barn has announced the first show of its 2019 season. At all of 20 years old, virtuoso pianist Slade Patrick Darrin has built a repertoire “that spans classical and pop offerings, from Mozart and Mendelssohn to Joplin and Jolson,” the White Barn says. In a reference sure to thrill those of us of a certain age, the White Barn compares Mr. Darrin’s performing persona to that of the young Victor Borge. The show will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $20 and available at TheWhiteBarn.org.
***
Switching from culture to education, Pacific Union College is offering a new Online Master of Business Administration program. The completely online program can be finished in as little as one year, and it’s geared toward working professionals. MBAs are available with emphases in Accounting, Healthcare Administration, and Management. The winter term begins in January. Go to puc.edu/mba for details.
***
Don’t forget about the Jan. 3 deadline to apply for that vacant seat on the City Council. Find the details at cityofsthelena.org or drop by City Hall.
***
How do you know you’re truly living in a small town? When a Christmas card is addressed to a particular person and his family – no further address – finds its way to the correct mailbox. The addressee, a friend of mine, was delighted to see it. Cheers to the staff at the St. Helena Post Office for their efforts.
***
That’s the last you’ll hear from me in 2018. Happy New Year, Dear Readers.