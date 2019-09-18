I awoke Monday morning to the glorious sound of rain. The residual bliss carried me through the day.
***
I’ll be lining up to get my free flu shot at the county-sponsored vaccine clinic at 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Helena Elementary School. The vaccine is available to anyone 3 years or older. The clinic is held near the Boys & Girls Club, so approach the school from the Tainter side for easy access. If you miss out, there’s another one at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga at 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. For the full list of locations, go to countyofnapa.org/publichealth.
***
If you know anyone who was displaced by the 2017 wildfires, make sure they’re aware of the Wildfire Assistance Program funded by PG&E. The $105 million fund is geared toward those who are uninsured or need help with alternative living expenses or other urgent needs. A third-party administrator is overseeing disbursements. Claims are due Nov. 15 and available at norcalwildfireassistanceprogram.com.
***
Human trafficking is one of the under-acknowledged tragedies of our time, but some local activists are looking to change that. Soroptimist International of St. Helena and St. Helena Sunrise are sponsoring “Modern Slavery In Your Backyard,” a human trafficking awareness event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Human trafficking survivors will speak, as well as representatives of the Department of Homeland Security, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, and Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley.
***
Jay Greene’s historical lectures resume with “Julia Morgan & Bernard Maybeck: The Spirit of California Architecture” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the St. Helena Public Library. Local architectural buffs will be interested to learn how the duo were inspired by the Arts and Crafts Movement.
***
Two days later, the library is hosting “The Great Library Bake Off” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Professional judges and hungry members of the public will evaluate entries in four delicious categories: cakes, cookies, pastries and breads. Registration forms are available at the library and due Sept. 24.
***
Joe Galambos and his dazzling guitar skills return to the White Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets are $30. White Barn regulars rave about Joe, who never disappoints. Go to TheWhiteBarn.org or call 987-8225.
***
The Napa Valley Museum in Yountville is offering free museum admission and complimentary iced “Surreal-Tea” every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. through Oct. 23. Enjoy exhibits “The Surrealist Revolution in America” and “Juanita Guccione: Otherwhere,” and bring a lunch to eat on the museum’s outdoor picnic tables.