Aside from a sunburn, does any sensation say “summer” more clearly than the taste of a fresh peach? I’ve seen people use a knife to cut a peach in half and remove the pit, or even slice it into dainty little wedges. It might be uncouth to admit it, but I prefer to just chomp away like it’s an apple – at least in the privacy of my own dining room ... or over the kitchen sink.
***
The St. Helena Peach Farm at the corner of Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road, home of what locals still call “Dr. Dinwiddie’s peaches,” has been opening lately. The most recent sale was set for the morning of Wednesday, July 31. The hours are determined by ripening, so the best way to plan ahead is to drive by and look for a sign saying when the stand will be open. You can also go to sainthelenapeachfarm.com. A friend was kind enough to give me one that was picked last week, and its juiciness and deliciousness didn’t disappoint. It’s a small crop this year because a lot of old and diseased trees were removed, and the replacement trees are too young to bear fruit.
***
Pao Lien Hung’s monotypes of chickens went on display Monday at Rianda House. Pao’s exhibit depicts “fancifully feathered fowl as characters from her own life,” says Rianda House. Pao grew up in rural Taiwan and has always taken great joy in being close to the natural world. See “Pao’s Chicken Coop” from now through Sept. 27, and get ready for an artist reception at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
***
Professional coach/author Antonia Allegra and educator Jim Haslip are leading a series of “Mind-Opening Chats” as part of the Rianda House’s ConverSAYtions Series on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 2. Share your stories and experiences with others in a friendly setting. There’s a new topic each session. RSVP to 963-8555.
***
Rianda House is on a roll. It’s also offering a free financial education workshop on elder financial abuse, presented by Wells Fargo, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The series, continuing once a month until Oct. 2, is co-sponsored by the UpValley Family Centers. For details call Joleen at 965-5010 ext. 311.
***
Over in Calistoga, Rianda is launching a grief support group for adults who’ve lost a loved one. The group, facilitated by bereavement counselor Linda Laing, will meet at 1 p.m. for eight Mondays starting Aug. 5. Please note that the meetings will be at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St. – not at Rianda House. The series is co-sponsored by Collabria Care and Calistoga Parks and Rec.
***
Returning to St. Helena, the library is offering a 3D printing workshop on how to make your own keychain at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Space is limited, so sign up in advance by calling 963-5244. The workshop is suitable for ages 14 and up.
***
In other library news, there will be a reception honoring this month’s featured artist Jesus Garcia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at 3 years old, Jesus uses vibrantly colored art, inspired by Disney and Pixar animations, to communicate and find his passion. “Art makes you feel good,” Jesus says. I’ll second that, my friend. The library’s Friends & Foundation will sponsor the reception and provide refreshments.
***
The library is also offering a free showing of the PBS documentary “American Creed” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, historian David Kennedy and a diverse group of Americans “explore whether a unifying set of beliefs, an American creed, can prove more powerful than the issues that divide us,” as the library puts it. Thanks again to the Friends & Foundation for sponsoring.
***
A small group gathered at Scout Hall Sunday to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the deadly lightning strike that killed Scout Ryan Collins and Assistant Scoutmaster Stephen McCullagh. My prayers go out to all of those who were affected by the tragedy.