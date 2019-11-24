I have my share of autographed books, but my latest literary treasure beats them all. The postcard arrived last week, addressed to me c/o the Star: "Dear Aunt Helena, I am exceedingly downcast that you have seemingly forgotten my birthday. Yours faithfully, R.L.S." I did indeed neglect to mention the 169th birthday of Robert Louis Stevenson on Nov. 13, although a front-page news article covered the celebration at the RLS Museum. My apologies, Mr. Stevenson, and thanks for the postcard. Let's stay in touch.
***
Lyman Park is looking lovelier by the day during the run-up to Jingle All the Way and the month-long Winter Wonderland roller rink and holiday light display. The rink opens Friday, Nov. 29, and will be open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for kids. My poor knees couldn’t bear it, but I hope to see everyone having a great time.
***
Congratulations to St. Helena High School ag teacher and FFA advisor Sarah Herdell. She was named a Teacher of Excellence for the FFA North Coast Region-Sonoma Section. Well-deserved!
***
I’m trying to imagine a more pleasant way to spend a day than bird-watching with a well-thumbed Sibley guide in one hand and a pair of binoculars in the other, and nothing immediately comes to mind. If your heart, like mine, thrills at the sight of a pileated woodpecker, consider assisting with the 73rd Benicia Christmas Bird Court, which extends into southern Napa County. The Napa-Solano Audubon Society is trying to count all the species it can find within a 24-hour period on Monday, Dec. 16. The more help they have, the more accurate their count will be. Contact Robin Leong at robin_leong@netzero.net or call 643-1287.
***
The city of St. Helena’s SHINE newsletter reports that the St. Helena Public Library has used a grant from the California State Library to acquire Mental Health and Wellness Book Kits for kids and adults. The kits cover matters like anxiety, depression, substance abuse, grief and more. The kits can be checked out for three weeks, and the kids kits even come in little backpacks with toys and stuffed critters. They are available in English and Spanish.
***
You have free articles remaining.
The next Bookmark Napa Valley, set for Jan. 26 at Markham Vineyards, has landed some exciting authors in support of the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library. Journalist and author Lisa Napoli, who’s working on a book about the founding of CNN, will interview journalist Mark Arax (“The Dreamt Land”), former San Francisco Chronicle reporter Julian Guthrie (“Alpha Girls”), and novelist Daniel Handler (aka Lemony Snicket). I can highly recommend Arax’s book, which explores California’s water wars and at one point quotes none other than our own Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. Guthrie’s book, unread by me, is about four women who made their way in the infamously male-dominated Silicon Valley. And it would be an unfortunate event indeed if one were to miss an appearance by Handler/Snicket. Tickets ($175) are on sale at bookmark.brownpapertickets.com.
***
Bookmarks' proceeds will be put to good use. It’s hard to imagine St. Helena’s cultural life (not to mention my column) without the library’s stellar programming. The UC Master Gardeners are offering a free presentation on decorative plants for the holidays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Two days later there will be an artist reception with landscaper/gardener/painter Eve Breckenridge at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
***
Our friendly neighborhood mail carriers are extra-busy at this time of year, so don’t be surprised to see them on the street as early as 5 a.m. Guess how many packages the U.S. Postal Service is expecting to deliver between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day? Answer: 800 million.
***
Home Instead Senior Care is asking folks to buy a present for a senior this Christmas. You’ll find “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees at the three CVS pharmacies in Napa and at the Yountville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1920 Finnell Road. Visit the tree, choose an ornament displaying a senior’s first name and a gift selection, buy the gift, and return it to the store with the ornament attached. Santa’s elves will take care of the wrapping.
***
Remember once-ubiquitous man about town Todd White, who founded Cheers! St. Helena and was involved in the early stages of what is now the Las Alcobas hotel? I never see him about town anymore (I hear he now lives in Yountville), but he and his Dry Farm Wines brand popped up in last week’s New Yorker feature on the natural wine movement. According to Rachel Monroe’s article, Todd describes himself as a “biohacker” who follows a ketogenic diet and attests to the benefits of “microdosing” wine. There’s also a colorful account of the morning ritual with which Dry Farm Wines employees begin each workday. Wine aficionados should find it an enthralling read.